Shun Self-Seeking Advice, Okowa Admonishes Nigerians

By FIDELIS EGUGBO/

SAM DUVWODE

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to shun self-seeking advice, but, rather, advise those in positions of authority on what should benefit the generality of the people.

Governor Okowa made the call yesterday at the closing ceremony of the 2017 convention of Flock of Christ Mission, Warri.

“Most men in authority find themselves alone because, most times, people tell them what they want them to hear and that is deceitful,” Governor Okowa said, adding, “As a person, I believe I have to expose myself to the people, feel free to give me advice, be free to talk to those in authority without fear.”

He continued, “the man who is a true friend of who is in authority is the man who brings to his attention areas of deficiency with a view to making them better. You don’t go to the pages of the newspaper to do that; going to the media should be the last resort when your consistent efforts failed to yield results.”

While congratulating the church for choosing, “Power belongs to God,” as the theme of the convention, Senator Okowa called for prayers for those in positions of authority.

He said, “ we need to pray for those in authority rather than criticising them; I believe with this convention, you must have prayed fervently for our nation; I believe that the church has a lot to do to heal our land and turn things around for our nation.”

Speaking on the theme, Governor Okowa reiterated, “the power of God speaks of the sovereignty of God; men may disappoint you, but God cannot; be patient while waiting for the Lord because, it can be so rewarding. We should trust in God and return to God with the realisation that power belongs to Him.”

Bishop Simeon Okah, at the occasion, asked Governor Okowa to remain courageous and commended him for delivering on his electoral promises, despite daunting challenges.