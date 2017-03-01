ASUSS Orders Secondary School Teachers To Resume Work Today

THE Central Working Committee of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Delta State Chapter, has directed all Secondary School Teachers in public schools in the state to resume work today.

Rising from its meeting of Thursday, March 9, 2017 and a follow up meeting held on Saturday, March 18, 2017, the union affirmed its earlier stand of not supporting the strike action of March 9, 2017 embarked upon by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

A statement issued by the state Chairman, Comrade Okoh K.C. and the state Secretary Comrade Akpone F., the union appreciated the state government’s genuine efforts in resolving the issues concerning the welfare of secondary school teachers, particularly in the areas of prompt payment of salaries, promotion and inter-cadre transfer of teachers in public secondary schools except those that may have been queried.

The executive of the union also said that from the meetings and negotiations with the government, members of the union are convinced that government has demonstrated sincerity of purpose and commitment to addressing the continued welfare of secondary school teachers in the state and to reciprocate this government gesture of ensuring the welfare of secondary school teachers, the union has directed all secondary school teachers in the state to go back to work today.

The Delta State Government had directed that teachers and principals in public secondary schools in the state should resume work today

A statement signed by the Director of Information in the state on Sunday, Mr. Paul Osahor, said it was evident that the state government had met all its salary obligations to public servants.

It said matters concerning promotions and inter-cadre transfers had been approved and implemented by the state government through the Post Primary Education Board.

“It will be recalled that these were discussed at the enlarged meeting between the state government and labour unions chaired by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also, the Association of Registered Political Parties (ARPP), Delta State, has appealed to teachers in the state public school system to end their week-long work stoppage in the interest of the state.

It said that the ongoing strike, called at the instance of NUT, is not in the interest of the state, and should be suspended forthwith, while dialogue on the lingering issues that triggered the work stoppage should continue.

Making the plea in a chat with The Pointer in Asaba at the weekend, the Chairman of ARPP in the state, Comrade David Ashikodi said that, in the light of the credible performance of the state government in the education sector and the persisting financial inclemency facing the state and local governments, the strike by the teachers is hard to justify.