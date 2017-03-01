Omawumi Udoh’s Burial Activities Kick Off With Symposium

DENNIS OTU -WARRI

THE member representing

Warri federal Constituency

in the House of Representatives, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju, weekend in Warri, Delta State held a symposium in honour of late Hon. (Mrs.) Omawumi Beatrice Udoh, member representing Warri South Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, as part of activities for her burial slated for Friday, March 24, 2017.

Hon. Reyenieju also gave the late lawmaker a post -mortem

award in recognition of her outstanding performance when she was representing the people of Warri South Constituency 1.

Omawumi Udoh died in a London hospital on December 13, 2016, after battling cancer for several years.

Hon. Reyenieju, said in his address, that he decided to give late Omawumi Udoh and the others the awards because he discovered that lawmakers were not remembered for their selfless services while in government

and even after they have long left service.

He said he decided to honour

Omawumi Udoh and 22 other former lawmakers who have served Warri Constituency

either in the state House of Assembly or at the National Assembly because he believed that they deserved to be honoured.

Apart from late Omawumi Udoh who was given a post-mortem award, seven others were also given post mortem awards.

Others that received the Daniel Oritsejolomi Renenieju (DOR) Awards included 15 living

former legislators who also served the Warri Constituency in various capacities.

Our correspondent reports that the symposium/awards, which had the theme “Burden of Legislative Representation In Our Own Democracy” ,held at the Governor’s Office Annex,

Warri, was witnessed by eminent personalities from the state, especially, from Warri constituency.

Reyenieju also promised to hold the first memorial lecture for late Omawumi Udoh come December 13, 2017, adding that free cancer screening for women will also be conducted during the memorial.

He noted that the award was to encourage those legislators

still alive to do their best for the society in whatever capacity they find themselves in their future endeavours.He said what is central to the quest for development and its realisation is the constant interaction with individuals and groups, irrespective of our social, political, racial or gender

differences.Reyenieju said, “In such interactions, ideas and logic are up for contest and the superior one must be allowed to triumph. One of the fundamentals

of such interaction as will manifest here today is that such forum will present opportunities

for many participants (like me) to learn more and acquire new ideas, including cross-fertilisation of ideas.”

He said central to the ideology

of development is education,

saying that people tend to request the government of the day to develop their communities,

local government and states whenever they are confronted with the choice to express themselves