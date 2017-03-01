Samuel Ogbemudia: Exit Of A Colossus

BRIRIGADIADIADIER-GENERALRALRAL Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (rtd) who passed on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 84 years became the Military Governor of Mid-West State on October 26, 1967. For the next eight years, the lanky, athletic 35-year-old Lieutenant Colonel governed a state that was democratically

carved out of the defunct Western Region in 1963. He would face the arduous

task of developing the four-year-old state, formed by the merger of the old Benin and Delta provinces, from the scratch.

Bestriding the nascent state, later renamed Bendel State, like a colossus, Colonel Ogbemudia, a rank to which he was later promoted, leveraged on the well-articulated blueprint of development designed by the former governm ent of Chief Dennis Osadebay, the erstwhile Premier of the Mid-West Region as the state was previously known. He assembled a cabinet of seasoned technocrats to actualize the blueprint. In the team was a cream of hard boiled professionals drawn from the civil service.

Apatriotic, detribalized, visionary and enterprising leader, Col. S.O. Ogbemudia

invested his military strategies and tactics as well as his innate capabilities

to drive the massive development plan that cut across every sector of the state’s social and economic landscape. Virtually every part of the state, as it were, gained especially from the rapid post civil war development agenda, a surprising gift from a military regime never thought to attain much.

In the education sector, the government under his leadership was credited with establishing 50 secondary schools across the state in 1968 alone. More secondary and primary schools including the Institute of Continuing Education followed in the succeeding years. Ogbemudia, established the Auchi Polytechnic

and the Mid-West Institute of Technology, which he later upgraded and renamed University of Benin.

Ogbemudia administration embarked on massive road building, turning thousands of kilometres, linking several urban and rural communities. Some of the roads in parts of Delta and Edo states are still in good shape more than 40 years after they were built. To complement the road infrastructure, he introduced the Mid-West Line transport system, comprising a fleet of luxury buses, station wagons, saloon cars and trucks to facilitate easy movement of commuters and goods within and outside the state.

Industrially, the regime took a gigantic leap establishing giant manufacturing complexes evenly spread in the state. They include Bendel Textile Mill, Asaba; Bendel Pharmaceutical Company, Benin; Bendel Glass Factory, Ughelli; Bendel Steel Structures, Warri; Bendel Boat Yard, Warri; Bendel Cement Factory, Okpella;

Bendel Hotels, spread across the state; and Agbede Mechanised Farms. In agriculture, he encouraged cash crop farming especially oil palm cultivation throughout the state.

Ogbemudia was a consummate media man. He established the trio of the Nigerian Observer, Mid-West Television, now NTATA, and Radio Bendel, which ensured rapid information delivery to all parts of the state and beyond. As a private person, he ran the now defunct HOPE newspaper in Benin.

In the health sector, he ugraded hospital facilities in the major cities and built new ones in rapidly urbanizing centres to make them more accessible to the people. He also embarked on massive electrification of rural communities

with the establishment of the Rural Electrification Board. Besides, he was also concerned with the provision of water, which his government took up aggressively.

But it was in the domain of sports that the energetic Brigadier-General Ogbemudia earned a well deserved national recognition and acclaim. Having constructed the Ogbe Stadium, now Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, and the Afuze Games Village, he set out to develop an endless stream of top flight footballers (Bendel Insurance FC) and athletes. While the football club became a household name because of its dramatic exploits, the athletes were simply dreaded at national

sports festivals because of their chain of victories. “Up Bendel” became the magic wand that struck fear into opponents.

Later in his post-military era, Ogbemudia earned his place in politics in the Second Republic, as he was elected governor on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria in 1983, a position that lasted for just three months. He was thereafter appointed Chairman, National Sports Commission; Sole Administrator,

Nigeria Railway Corporation; and Minister of Labour and Productivity

respectively. Until his demise, he was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State.

Samuel Ogbemudia was born on September 17, 1932. He had his primary education partly in Benin City and Victoria, Cameroon before proceeding to the Western Boys High School, Benin City from 1947 to 1949.

He enlisted in the Nigerian Army in 1956, and was trained at Teshie, Ghana; and Cadet Officers Course at Aldershot, England before he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1961. On the whole, Ogbemudia’s military career spanned 19 years, during which he served in the United Nations peace keeping operation

in the Congo; instructor, Nigeria Military School, Zaria; Brigade Major, First Brigade, Kaduna; Quarter Master-General, 4th Area Command, Benin City before his appointment as military administrator of the Mid-West and a short while later the military governor.

The life and times of the departed quintessential administrator is a lesson for current and future political leaders in the art of governance and such values

as pragmatism, unquestionable loyalty to fatherland, fairness and equity, hands-on strategy in governance, visionary leadership and leadership humility.

In the history of Bendel, there is no other leader to compare with Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia.