Always Uphold The Truth -Okowa

BY SUNDAY EGEDE/

JUDITH OBIANUA

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has urged labour leaders in the country to always uphold the truth in dealing with industrial issues for the benefit of the people.

Speaking yesterday in Asaba, when he received the newly elected Chairman of the state chapter of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Michael Nwobodo and his executive members on a courtesy visit, Governor Okowa said that labour leaders should not mis-inform their members on the state of affairs to enable the members take informed decision.

He said that there was the need for collaborative partnership between government and labour unions in the handling of various industrial issues for peace and development to thrive.

The governor explained that labour leaders have a role to play in the governance and development of the state, stressing that “for governance to function properly, there must be true partnership between labour leaders and government. For the state to function effectively and efficiently, we all have a role to play as our actions and inactions will shape the directions of governance, as a government we will continue to stay in partnership with you.”

On the strike action embarked upon by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state, Senator Okowa said there were a lot of misinformations on the issues.

He charged union leaders to always tell their members the truth so that they would understand the situation of things, stressing “if anybody leading a union or an association wants to pretend that there is no change in the economy, such person will definitely be deceiving himself or will end up deceiving those that we lead and as leaders, we owe it a duty to tell the truth in the best of ways to those we lead because it is under that condition that they will begin to find ways to adjust their thoughts towards issues of demand and welfare.”

Senator Okowa, who decried the misinformation by the NUT leaders to their members as a basis for the strike action, explained that primary school teachers were the responsibility of the local governments , added that the state government was liaising with the councils on how best to handle the payment of salaries to local government workers and the primary school teachers in the best interest of the state.

“There is this misinformation which continues to go out there that the primary school teachers are supposed to be paid by the state government; that is not true. It is a misinformation and when somebody who leads a union rises up to speak in a way that is not right to his people and by lying to them, then I get worried because, as far back as the 90s, I know that when the allocation going to local government councils was moved from 10 per cent to a little over 20.6 per cent, the primary school teachers moved to the local government councils and the state allocation which was over 30 per cent was then reduced to 20 per cent; but that did not stop us as a state from assisting when there is money to offer assistance,” he said.

While emphasising that the state government has fulfilled all its obligations to the secondary school teachers, Senator Okowa said that government has assisted that the local governments over the years with various sums of money to augment the payment of salaries.

He stressed that government, at the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), has in conjunction with the various labour leaders, agreed to the payment of 81 per cent of salaries to local government staff and primary school teachers who were being owed nine months and two months salaries, respectively, but the NUT executive wanted to be taken care of, to the detriment of the NULGE members; “forgetting that the money is meant to be used to pay for both local government workers and teachers’ salaries.”

While congratulating Comrade Nwobodo and his executive members on their election, he reiterated the need for dialogue to resolve the issues, but stressed that there must be collaborative partnership not intimidation, and “people must do what was right for the development of the state and reduce the pains on the masses.”

Earlier, the Chairman of TUC, Comrade Michael Nwobodo commended Governor Okowa for restoring peace to the state and for the meaningful infrastructural development going on in the state, despite the current recession in the country.

He said that TUC believes in dialogue and collaborative partnership with government in resolving industrial issues.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. David Onokpe, has expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the directive of the Delta State Government that teachers in public secondary schools in the state should resume work with immediate effect.

Onokpe, who was speaking in an interview with journalists on the second day of the monitoring exercise by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education aimed at ensuring compliance with the state government’s directive, said that he was quite impressed with the way teachers and principals in public secondary schools obeyed the government’s directive.

“As you can see, teachers and their principals have resumed their duty posts with lessons (teaching) already going on in almost all the schools visited in Delta North and from information that we are getting from Delta South and Delta Central being monitored by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, teachers have fully resumed duties,” he said.

According to him, there is total compliance with the state government’s directive to teachers on resumption of public secondary schools in the state, adding that the turnout of students and teachers was also very encouraging.

“In most of the schools visited, lessons have commenced in earnest as teachers came out willingly because they have the overall interest of their students at heart,” the Permanent Secretary said.

While applauding local government chairmen and security agencies in the state for the roles they played towards ensuring peaceful atmosphere for teaching and learning to take place in all public secondary schools in the state, Onokpe disclosed that the state government was not at war with the NUT, adding “just as the commissioner said yesterday (Monday), the state government’s doors are still open for discussion with the union.”

He, therefore, urged students to continue to come to school, pointing out that parents and guardians should also allow their children and wards to go to school as gates to all public secondary schools in the state are open. Some of the schools visited by the Permanent Secretary who was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, Dr. Godwin Edozie, were Niger Mixed Secondary School; Okwe Mixed Secondary School; Asagba Mixed Secondary and West End Mixed Secondary School, among others.