NUT Set To Call Off Strike

THE leadership of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Delta State wing has expressed willingness to suspend the strike action by teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

In a press conference after an early morning meeting with Governor Okowa at the Governor’s Lodge, Warri, yesterday, the Chairman of NUT in Delta State, Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe

disclosed that the meeting was fruitful and that the strike action would be called off within few days.

“Between now and Monday, we will call off the strike, we had a very fruitful discussion with the governor,” he said, adding, “we are Deltans and the Governor, Senator Okowa is a good man, dealing with us the way fathers deal with their children.”

The union leaders described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as labour-friendly, saying that it was wrong for a section of the media to portray him in bad light as a result of the sit-at-home action embarked upon by teachers in the state.

He continued, “the governor is not a bad person as being portrayed by some people in the media; he has done a lot for us and we appreciate him.”

Governor Okowa had expressed hope that the teachers would go back to the classroom, asserting, “We had a fruitful meeting and we discussed issues concerning the teachers and how to move our state forward.”

Those who were present at the meeting, include the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour and SERVICOM Matters, Comrade Mike Okeme, select local government chairmen and top members of NUT executive, among others.