Okowa Orders Road Contractors To Increase Pace Of Work

By FIDELIS EGUGBO

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered all contractors handling road projects to speed up the pace of work and utilise the dry season.

The governor gave the order yesterday during the inspection of Osubi/Eku road dualisation project.

According to the governor, “it is important that all contractors executing road projects in the state make use of the dry season to execute their projects.”

While commending the quality of work on the road, the governor pointed out areas that needed amendments.

Also in Warri, yesterday, Governor Okowa amidst accolades from excited Deltans, inspected the pace of work on Obodo Avenue road off NPA Expressway, NPA Bye-pass, PTI/Alegbo/Ugbolokposo road rehabilitation projects, among others.

Addressing journalists after the series of movements which included walking long distance, Governor Okowa said, “We were elected to serve the people, we cannot be tired because, we need to do what we are elected to do.”

“We are trying to utilise the dry season for road construction,” he said, disclosing that the use of concrete on some of the roads were as a result of the terrain.

He said, “We believe that our projects must stand the test of time, and we are using concrete on most of our roads in Warri axis and they are more than nine inches in thickness because, the roads must stand the test of time.”

Governor Okowa also stated that the dry season must be utilised for road construction, because, other sectors of the economy, especially, education would get deserved attention during the rainy season.

Answering questions on how he feels seeing the excited crowd coming out to receive him at the project sites, Governor Okowa stated, “I feel happy, it is spontaneous and I feel happy that the projects are directly impacting on the lives of the people.”

The Commissioner for Works in the state, Chief James Auguye who conducted the governor through the projects emphasised that contractors in the state will have to utilise the dry season to execute their projects.

Some members of the state executive council and top government functionaries accompanied the governor during the inspection visits.