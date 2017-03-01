Dame Okowa Presents Wheel Chair To Physically-Challenged

BY CHIBUZOR ISICHEI

THE wife of Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has continued to demonstrate her unflinching commitment towards changing lives in the state, “One person at a time” as encapsulated in her pet project, the 05 Initiative.

Dame Okowa presented a wheel chair to Mrs. Justina Emeka Oseji, a 38-year-old mother of three children, who is physically-challenged for the past 23 years.

She said that she was touched on sighting Mrs. Justina on a Sunday service, held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God last week at Agbor, where she was struggling to move from one place to the other.

The governor’s, wife, who was represented on the occasion by Mrs. Ngozi Bama, went to the family house of the physically-challenged woman who resides at Morka Street, Boji Boji-Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area, hails from Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area . While admonishing the family members, Dame Okowa urged them not to relent in their trust in God for his gift of life and blessings upon them, adding that God cannot forget His children but will always fulfill His purpose concerning their lives.

Apart from the wheel chair, the governor’s wife provided to Mrs. Justina Emeka Oseji, she has also commenced plans to empower her in a trade of her choice.

Mrs. Justina Emeka Oseji, who was overwhelmed with gratitude with tears of joy, appreciated the governor’s wife for such an uncommon gesture and love and said that March 23,2017 will remain memorable in her life.

Prior to this time, Mrs. Oseji who moves aboutv on her buttocks, said her deformity was as a result of an auto accident she had at the age of 15 years.