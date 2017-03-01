Encomiums, Tributes Flow As DTHA Bids Late Omawumi Udoh Farewell

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State House of Assembly was yesterday thrown into mourning as the remains of the member representing, Warri South I, Hon. Omawunmi Udoh, was wheeled into the chamber at 10.50am.

Members of the House were seen in varying degrees of gloom as they betrayed emotions during the commendation outing held in honour of the late legislator, who passed on on December 13, 2016.

The session, which kicked off at 10.45am, following the procession of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, in the chamber, had the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere, moving for the suspension of rules 70 and 157 of the House’s Standing Order to allow the remains of the late lawmaker into the chamber.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere, moved that the sanctity of the House be restored to enable earnest commencement of the outing session which was seconded by the member representing Ika North-East, Hon. Emeka Elekeokwuri.

The sanctity motion was followed by a motion by the Majority Leader, Hon, Tim Owhefere, to allow for the valedictory speech of the Speaker and remarks by members of the House, which was seconded by the member representing Isoko South I Constituency, Hon. Orezi Esievo.

In his valedictory address, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya described the late Omawunmi as a clear headed politician who represents, even in death, a down- to -earth story strewn in challenges.

He said Omawunmi would continually be a role model to women and politicians in the country and a source of inspiration to many in Warri South and North as she was a figure of hard work.

“Though of humble beginning, the outstanding lawmaker never allowed the deprivation of her youth, state of birth and gender prejudice to stand on her path to prominence. From 2003, alongside other politicians, Hon. omawunmi Udoh helped to define the political direction of Itsekiri nation, “ Igbuya added.

Former Speakers of the House, including Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Rt. Hon. Frank Enekorogha; His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sam Obi, Rt. Hon. Martin Okonta, among others, graced the outing.

Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei described the late Omawunmi as a wonderful woman, very quiet person who turned out to become one of the greatest legislators the house had ever produced, saying, “I remember her this day. We both came into the House in 2003. Her consciousness for environmental management led her to move a bill that established the Delta State Waste Management Board. She will forever be remembered.”

Enekorogha described the deceased as one who was always disposed to peace. Hon. Tim Owhefere said that the advice he got from the late Omawunmi had become a foundation stone to his survival in politics.

Citing the words of late Dele Giwa of the Newswatch fame, ‘It is better to die. What is in this life to live for?’ Owhefere decried the emptiness of life and prayed for repose of the deceased’s soul.

Delta State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Marshal Mukoro, revealed that from his stand point, he observed that late Omawunmi had close knit with her people, charging all to imbibe that virtue in order to build our society.

The member representing Patani Constituency, Hon. Tonye Timi, described the deceased as one with both inner and outer beauty, while the member representing Isoko South II Constituency, Hon. Johnson Erijo, who spoke for over 15 minutes, said the late Omawunmi was every symbol of stability both in the House of Assembly and in the state’s polity.

“Death of people like this pushes one to wonder what the essence of life is. This remains the fact that we will all disembark from the train of life, hence the need to live right becomes very important,” Erijo added.The member representing Warri South II Constituency, Hon. Dennis Omovie said that the late Omawunmi was instrumental to the peace which currently reigns in Warri metropolis.Omovie said, “She was a dogged fighter. She was one who could stand alone when she knows her trajectory was the right one. She will be forever missed.”

Others, who spoke include, the Member representing Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Onyemeachi Mrakpor, Member representing Warri South-West, Hon. Daniel Mayuku, Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Pat Ajudua, former member of the House, Hon. Emeka Okonji.

The seat for the representative of Warri South I Constituency was declared vacant by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya after leading Principal Officers and members of the House in a file past the casket holding the remains of the late legislator as the House adjourned sine-dine.