Okowa’s Hint At Ban On ‘Deve’

RECENTLY at Ugborhen, near Sapele in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, hinted that the state government would soon take the initiative to ban illegal development fees, locally referred to as ‘deve’, in parts of the state. He said the move was to ensure that the actions of those behind the imposition of the regime of illegal levies are curbed and the development process in the state saved the unnecessary hiccups that they constitute.

Okowa, who disclosed the intention of the administration while addressing the community after the commissioning of the Civic Centre built for it by Seplat, an oil company, said that a bill to that effect would soon be sent to the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) for consideration and passage.

We are elated at the hint of the governor and urged the acceleration of the process for the realisation of the goals inherent in the noble intention. Our delight at the intention of the administration is on account of the many effects of the repugnant culture of forcible collection of levies on development processes in the state, as well as the many benefits of its effective ban.

The culture of ‘deve’ collection, which has, quite unfortunately become an index of the conduct of some youths in most communities across the state, is a sad reflection of the loss of focus and the trending belief, especially among youths, in the get rich quick syndrome. As a novel vice that has gripped a large segment of our society, particularly the otherwise valuable youths, the ‘deve’ culture – a shameful offspring of misplaced values of our contemporary society – has not only occasioned physical assault of developers and contractors and other development agents and parties, but also led to massive loss of investments in cash and other inputs to the hoodlums behind the practice, who, in regular bouts of unreasonableness, impound and destroy materials and other development inputs acquired at great cost by the development agents.

It also leads to the embarrassing incidence of project disruptions and delays, and even more painfully, outright abandonment. In fact, the combination of the generic insecurity it triggers and sustains for the development agents, the significantly higher cost of projects’ delivery and the outright delay and abandonment of projects not only frustrate the development agents, but, also, as the case of the Niger Delta has shown, the outright relocation away from the areas in which the implementation of the ‘deve’ culture creates an inclement operational circumstance for investors and other development agents.

The relocation of development agents whether contractors or other firms/interests leads to secondary effects that impact on the negative side of the development process of the impacted communities. Evidently, this creates a huge wave of job losses, loss of critical infrastructure and the opportunity for technology transfer to the communities, the stagnation of core assets and increased insecurity, as the irate youths who create and enforce the ‘deve’ policy, become the unfortunate victims of the huge losses that their actions trigger.

In the end, all stakeholders are at the receiving end of the unreasonable actions of the misguided youths, who, on some occasions, act in concert with local community leaders. This must stop. This is the real reason that we are on the same page with the state government on its noble intention to put an effective end to the repugnant culture of illegitimate ‘deve’ imposition and collection.

In applauding the administration for its bold intention, it is vital that prompt action be taken in the lead up process. We also plead with the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) to accord it accelerated attention whenever the bill is presented before it. Like all ailments that have the potentials for terminally harming its victims, the culture of ‘deve’ deserves the strongest legal muscle to confront and wrestle it out of the state.

However, as is clearly evident, the resort to the law, left on its own, would be an insufficient response to the distraction that ‘deve’ constitutes and the incalculable harm it does to our immediate society. To consolidate it and ensure its full practical potency, it has to be augmented with a timely and effective public enlightenment programme to dissuade those involved to have a rethink in the interest of the society of which they are an integral part.

Delta needs development and the move to ban ‘deve’ represents a bold initiative and attestation to the conviction of the government on this score. The time to act is now, and the Okowa administration has our thumb up for the move.