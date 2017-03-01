Lawmakers Visit Monarchs Over Udu/Ughelli South Link Road Project

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

Towards ensuring a hitch-free and early completion of the Okwagbe, Otu-Jeremi, Oghior-Okolor inland road project, the members

representing Udu and Ughelli South constituencies in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor and Hon. Rueben Izeze have met with the traditional rulers of the communities to seek for their cooperations.

The two lawmakers who were accompanied

to the palaces of Ovie of Udu Kingdom and Okobaro of Ughievwen

kingdom by officials of MCC Construction Company, the firm handling

the road project for the state government, expressed the commitment

of Dr. Okowa’s led administration

to open up the communities for socio-economic growths.

In his remarks, the Udu Constituency

lawmaker, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor,

said the visits were to inform the monarchs and the people of the communities that the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has awarded and directed the immediate commencement

of construction work on the Okwagbe, Otu-Jeremi, Oghior-Okolor inland road project that cut across Udu and Ughelli South local government

areas.

H

on. Uviejitobor who is the minority

whip of the house stated that the road not only links two communities in Udu kingdom, but connects additional

seven communities in Ughell South, stressing that it will boost development

and cordial relationship in the two constituencies.

“The joint meeting with Ovie of Udu Kingdom, Okobaro of Ughievwen

Kingdom, MCC construction company and the nine communities was to intimate the monarchs about the Okwagbe/Otu-Jeremi/Oghior/Okolor-Inland road project awarded by Governor Okowa. The road construction

is a project that not only links the two communities of Udu Kingdom but connects additional seven communities in Ughelli South LGA which further shows the cordial

relationship that exist between the two constituency” the lawmaker stated.

H

e added; “The road we are talk about here today which has been long abandoned by previous administration

had been a deathtrap to motorists, den of robbers and kidnappers

to both Ughelli South and Udu LGAs; and the benefit of the road cannot be over emphasized because it will also boost the socio economic and agricultural activities of the two constituencies which is the evidence of the dividends of democracy to the grassroot.”

H

on Uviejitobor said the joint meetings with the traditional rulers, officials of the construction company and the nine communities was to bring together all critical stakeholders

to a round table discussion for a hitch free execution of the road project.

While thanking Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for awarding and commencing

work on the project, Hon Uviejitobor

enjoined youths, leaders and indigenes of the nine communities to co-operate with the Contractor handling the project so that the completion

date would be met without hindrances. He also charged the contractors

to be up and doing and not to use substandard materials for the job and to strictly adhere to the job specification required by the state government.

The Ovie of Udu kingdom and the Okobaro of Ughievwen, Ohwawha the 11, expressed gratitude to the state government for the award of the road project which they said when completed will reduce criminal

activities and enhance development

in the communities.

The monarchs assured of all necessary

supports to ensure, peace and speedy completion of the project.

The Regional Director of the construction

company, Mr. Williams Ewa, expressed happiness over the meetings

with the communities which he said have created a good working

relationship with the people and promised to carry every stakeholder along.

He also appreciated the efforts of Honourable Uviejitobor and Izeze at ensuring a conducive atmosphere for the execution of government projects in the two local government areas.