THE Delta U-16 Elite
League Management
Committee has put
together five committees
to fully strategise in order
to position the league in
anticipation of a smooth
take off.
The committees are marketing/
sponsorship, technical,
venue/security, media/
publicity and welfare/
facility.
In a statement released
by the League Management
Committee Chairman, Sam
Sodje, teams have been
mandated to get to work
immediately in anticipation
for the proposed date for
the league kick-off which
will be announced very
soon.
According to the statement,
the technical committee
head by Frank Ehigue is
expected to come up with
the league format in tandem
with the ideals and
objectives of setting up the
league in Delta State.
The statement further
urged eligible clubs in the
state to collect registration
forms at any of the stadia
in the state to enable them
participate in the league.