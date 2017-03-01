Delta U-16 Elite League Constitute Committees

THE Delta U-16 Elite

League Management

Committee has put

together five committees

to fully strategise in order

to position the league in

anticipation of a smooth

take off.

The committees are marketing/

sponsorship, technical,

venue/security, media/

publicity and welfare/

facility.

In a statement released

by the League Management

Committee Chairman, Sam

Sodje, teams have been

mandated to get to work

immediately in anticipation

for the proposed date for

the league kick-off which

will be announced very

soon.

According to the statement,

the technical committee

head by Frank Ehigue is

expected to come up with

the league format in tandem

with the ideals and

objectives of setting up the

league in Delta State.

The statement further

urged eligible clubs in the

state to collect registration

forms at any of the stadia

in the state to enable them

participate in the league.