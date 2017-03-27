Eagles’ Second Game Called Off As Some Burkinabe Players Fail To Secure Visas

THE Super Eagles’

second international

friendly, against

Burkina Faso in London

today, has been called off

after seven players in the

Burkinabe contingent failed

to secure entry visas into

the United Kingdom. The

other players are able to

enter the UK.

Chairman of the NFF

Technical and Development

Committee, Barrister

Chris Green told thenff.

com in London: “We regret

to announce that the second

friendly match we had

scheduled for the Super

Eagles as part of preparations

for the remaining

matches of the 2018 FIFA

World Cup qualifying series

and the beginning of the

2019 Africa Cup of Nations

qualification race would no

longer take place on Monday,

27th March 2017.

“The match in question is

called off due to no fault of

either the organizers or the

Nigeria Football Federation.

We will announce further

plans for the Super Eagles’

preparation for these two

important qualifying campaigns

in due course.”

There is no British Embassy

in Ouagadougou, and

officials of the Federation

Burkinabe de Football had

been shuttling between Accra

and Ouagadougou for

visa processing.

FBF sources said the Embassy

in Accra told them

last week to proceed to Morocco

(where the Etalons

played the Atlas Lions on

Friday) and that the visas

would be issued there.

However, the applications

were still pending

at the British Embassy in

Morocco as at close of work

on Friday, the last working

day before match day in

London.

The Burkinabe Football

Federation on Friday, 24th

March 2017 by 7pm UK

time telephoned the match

organizers to say some of

their players and officials

were unable to secure entry

visas into the United Kingdom

and therefore would

not be able to honour the

match.