THE Super Eagles’
second international
friendly, against
Burkina Faso in London
today, has been called off
after seven players in the
Burkinabe contingent failed
to secure entry visas into
the United Kingdom. The
other players are able to
enter the UK.
Chairman of the NFF
Technical and Development
Committee, Barrister
Chris Green told thenff.
com in London: “We regret
to announce that the second
friendly match we had
scheduled for the Super
Eagles as part of preparations
for the remaining
matches of the 2018 FIFA
World Cup qualifying series
and the beginning of the
2019 Africa Cup of Nations
qualification race would no
longer take place on Monday,
27th March 2017.
“The match in question is
called off due to no fault of
either the organizers or the
Nigeria Football Federation.
We will announce further
plans for the Super Eagles’
preparation for these two
important qualifying campaigns
in due course.”
There is no British Embassy
in Ouagadougou, and
officials of the Federation
Burkinabe de Football had
been shuttling between Accra
and Ouagadougou for
visa processing.
FBF sources said the Embassy
in Accra told them
last week to proceed to Morocco
(where the Etalons
played the Atlas Lions on
Friday) and that the visas
would be issued there.
However, the applications
were still pending
at the British Embassy in
Morocco as at close of work
on Friday, the last working
day before match day in
London.
The Burkinabe Football
Federation on Friday, 24th
March 2017 by 7pm UK
time telephoned the match
organizers to say some of
their players and officials
were unable to secure entry
visas into the United Kingdom
and therefore would
not be able to honour the
match.