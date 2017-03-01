Nigeria Footbsall Federation (NFF) President ,Amaju
Pinnick, will fly to Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday
to attend the inaugural meeting of the Organizing
Committee for FIFA Competitions, taking place at the
Home of FIFA on Wednesday.
Nigerian Football’s supremo was in January appointed
a member of the second most important committee in
world football (after the FIFA Council), which also has
the Presidents of three Confederations (UEFA President
Aleksander Ceferin, Oceania President David Chung and
Asia boss Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa).
The Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions replaced
the plethora of organizing committees for FIFA’s
competitions, viz FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women’s World
Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup, FIFA U20 World Cup, FIFA
U20 Women’s World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup, FIFA U17
Women’s World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA Futsal
World Cup and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.
At its 66th Congress in Mexico City on 12th – 13th May
2016, and in accordance with the revised FIFA Statutes
that came into force on 27th April 2016, the model of the
standing committees was reviewed, cutting the number
from 26 to 9.
The new model has only the following committees: Governance,
Finance, Development, Member Associations,
Referees, Players’ Status, Football Stakeholders, Medical,
Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions.
The Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions is
headed by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and the
tenure of members is for 2017-2021.
In line with the new FIFA reforms, each proposed member
of any of the committees was made to go through
a comprehensive integrity check conducted by several
organisations of global relevance and stature