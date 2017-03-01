Pinnick Off To Zurich For FIFA Meeting

Nigeria Footbsall Federation (NFF) President ,Amaju

Pinnick, will fly to Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday

to attend the inaugural meeting of the Organizing

Committee for FIFA Competitions, taking place at the

Home of FIFA on Wednesday.

Nigerian Football’s supremo was in January appointed

a member of the second most important committee in

world football (after the FIFA Council), which also has

the Presidents of three Confederations (UEFA President

Aleksander Ceferin, Oceania President David Chung and

Asia boss Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa).

The Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions replaced

the plethora of organizing committees for FIFA’s

competitions, viz FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women’s World

Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup, FIFA U20 World Cup, FIFA

U20 Women’s World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup, FIFA U17

Women’s World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA Futsal

World Cup and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

At its 66th Congress in Mexico City on 12th – 13th May

2016, and in accordance with the revised FIFA Statutes

that came into force on 27th April 2016, the model of the

standing committees was reviewed, cutting the number

from 26 to 9.

The new model has only the following committees: Governance,

Finance, Development, Member Associations,

Referees, Players’ Status, Football Stakeholders, Medical,

Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions.

The Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions is

headed by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and the

tenure of members is for 2017-2021.

In line with the new FIFA reforms, each proposed member

of any of the committees was made to go through

a comprehensive integrity check conducted by several

organisations of global relevance and stature