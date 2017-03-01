PDP Chairman Commends Okowa For Winners’, Jehovah Street Projects

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ethiope East Local Government, Hon. Felix Erhimedafe, has commended the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the construction of Winners Road and Jehovah Street in Abraka.

He also said that Abraka, which is the host community of the Delta State University, has been neglected by previous governments for the past 17 years, saying that the governor’s commitment towards giving the community the colouration, befitting of a university environment was a clear indication that the governor is for all.

Erhimedafe, who gave the commendation in Abraka Ethiope East, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Chief Evance Ivwurie, said that the governor has broken that barrier of neglect, and for that reason, the community remained grateful to the Okowa led-administration.

The local chapter chairman noted that during the build up to the 2015 general elections, the governor, in one of his campaign visits to the area, promised the people of Abraka that he would give Abraka the colouration of a university environment, yet many felt it was one of those political statements to garner votes.

He said,”During the campaign for the governorship position in 2015, many felt Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was joking. I am one of the happiest men because I told them I am confident that the governor would fulfill his campaign promises and he is doing so. Over eight kilometres of road will be constructed in Abraka.

“Currently, two roads are under construction and the other six roads will follow suit soonest. Also, in Agbon kingdom, roads have been earmarked for construction and in no distant time, work will commence.

“Governor Okowa is a man of his words. When he makes a promise, be rest assured that he will fulfill it. The ongoing construction is not only in Abraka but in the entire Ethiope East Local Government. We are happy that we have a detribalised governor who is doing everything possible to impact on every local government in the state. We, in Abraka and the entire Ethiope, will continue to support this administration.

“I call on all in Abraka to get ready to return Governor Ifeanyi Okowa back for a second term because he is a governor who has not only the interest of Ethiope East, but the interest of all Deltans at heart.”

He assured the governor that the people of Abraka and Ethiope East Local Government would support his second term bid to enable him complete the good works he has begun in the local government and Delta State.