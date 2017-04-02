Rohr Must Work On Iheanacho’s Psychology, Says Obuh

FORMER Nigeria U20 coach, John Obuh, has urged Gernot Rohr to work on Kelechi Iheanacho’s psychology and temperament to improve

the Machester City forward’s scoring form.

The 21-year-old had missed scoring chances before scoring from the spot to earn the Super Eagles a 1-1 draw against Senegal to preserve team’s unbeaten run.

“We hope to come to an agreement with a new coach, but it will not be done in a week. Ahead of the games in June seems to be reasonable. game you were not able to see live,” Obuh told Goal.

“But based on what I heard, I think 1-1 is still okay because we are still enjoying the euphoria of Rohr not losing a game. Either by luck, he is still keeping intact the unbeaten run. We can take solace in their form. Showing they are working hard for us to qualify for the World Cup.

“Considering the team we played who is above us in the ranking. I think we are on course. I will advise him to try to make sure 70 percent of his players play together more and more.

“If any new player is coming, let him try as much as possible to observe very well with too many changes because continuity will be helpful in his success.

“If he continues to prepare the team for too many changes, it will be very difficult for him to get them best. I monitored very closely when I heard we were losing by 1-0 at some point – I felt bad. I was made to understand [Kelechi] Iheanacho blew away a lot of chances, it is still better to create a lot of chances than not at all.

“The problem is half solved if he could be at the point where he could score but still misses. Then they need to work on his psychological mood and temperament.”