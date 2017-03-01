Okowa’s Achievements Qualify Him For Second Term ––Chikezie

BY INNOCENT OSAKWE/NSUKWA

THE Delta State Commissioner

for Agriculture

and Natural Resources, Hon. Austin Chikezie has said that the achievements of Governor

Ifeanyi Okowa in less than two years in office has qualified him to remain in power for a second term come 2019.

Chikezie, who specifically commended the governor

for renovating all the primary school buildings within Nsukwa clan, besides

siting two fish clusters

in Ewulu community in Aniocha South Council Area and Mbiri community in Ika North-East, maintained

that the provisions have the potential of placing

both the communities and the beneficiaries of the fish farms in good economic stead.

The Commissioner, who statedthis while speaking

at an enlarged joint meeting of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 7 and Ward 8 in Nsukwa clan noted that since the advent of modern democracy in 1999, this is the first time a son of Nsukwa

clan is being appointed commissioner.

“Besides, our common link road from Nsukwa here to Ndemili has been approved by this present government for reconstruction

and you will agree with me that this road has been begging for government attention for decades now. If not that we have Okowa as our governor, do you think it would be easy. It is therefore important that we work hard to return him to government house come 2019,” he said.

While calling on political

appointees from the area, especially the newly appointed liaison officers to live up to expectation, Hon.

Chikezie noted that it is their responsibility to work closely with their ward chairmen in organising the wards, saying that that primarily is the reason why the governor gave them the appointments.

The commissioner, while commending the PDP Chairman

in Aniocha South, Mr. Abu Ndekwu for breathing what he described as a new life into the party, said that the PDP chairman’s strategy

in managing the party will make victory easier for the party in future elections within the local government.

The Aniocha South PDP Chairman, Mr. Abu Ndekwu on his part, hinted that the visit of his executive to the wards is line with his pledge to ensure that there is total harmony and peace among party faithful.

“This is why I have come to see the chapter executives

of our great party.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Protocol, Hon. Collins Iwebunor on his part called for unity among the party faithful at all times, just as he commended

the Abu Ndekwu led executive of the party for charting a new course for the party in the local government.

“Let me, however, use this opportunity to call on the ward chairmen to always invite both political office holders and past political leaders to meetings whenever

they convene one,” he said.

Also speaking, the Leader of the Aniocha South Legislative

Arm, Hon. Joe Modeme

noted that PDP as a party is for all, adding that the conflict at the national level of the party does not in any way affect the party at the state level.