Delta Speaker Declares Warri South 1 Constituency Seat Vacant

THE Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya has declared the Warri South 1 State Constituency seat vacant, setting in motion the process of bye-election in the area.

The position became vacant following the death of Hon. Beatrice Omawumi Udoh.

Igbuya informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the vacancy yesterday.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) and the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) which empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct election into any vacant seat in state Houses of Assembly in Nigeria and following the demise of Hon. Omawumi Udoh, I hereby inform you that the Delta State House of Assembly

has declared Warri South 1 State Constituency seat vacant.”

“This information is necessary to enable your commission

act in line with the statutory provisions of conducting a bye-election to fill the vacant seat.”