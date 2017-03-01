FG Places Niger Delta On Front Burner

A refurbished President Muhammadu Buhari has understood what the agitations in the Niger Delta connote.

Revelations coming out f the Presidency had suggested that a bumper package to ameliorate the seemingly endless neglect of the oil and gas producing wetland will bounce back into the centre stage of the Federal Government policies that would turn the dark clouds in the horizon into an El–Dorado in the shortest possible time.

One is therefore reminded that, this time around, it will go beyond the routine politics games of yester-years of unfulfilled promises.

A screamer headline on March 20 of the Vanguard newspaper read: FG Okays New Package For The Niger Delta.

It also had little subtitles like – To renew, re-award pipeline protection contracts, Okays effective take off for Maritime University, Okerenko and to register all illegal refineries in the region and perhaps, provide more jobs and employment for millions of Niger Delta youth.

All these appear to be cheering news for the unredeemed militants in the area, who had been at the forefront of liberating the region for political and economic independence from the Federal Government.

Interestingly, after the initial opposition from the Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State who decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join forces with All Progressives congress (APC) led by President Buhari. Many thought Amaechi took his anti- Maritime University, Okerenkoko, too far, especially, being a fellow Niger Deltan.

This package is premised on the need to ensure peace in the oil rich region, which had driven the national economy for over 40 years.

And wisely too, the entire burden of implementing these mouth watering packages is anchored on the Minister of State, Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, proudly Deltan.

He is one minister who understands the misery in the region and had openly once disagreed with his colleague Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, whom he told during a town Hall meeting: ‘If you do not need the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Ministry of Petroleum will fund it.’

The Presidency has reportedly directed the Ministryof Petroleum Resources to renew and re-award pipeline protection contracts, presumably, to former militant leaders whose contracts were abruptly terminated by the new Buhari government.

The review of the contracts would also include the crude and gas producing communities that had long clamoured for their own share of the 13 per cent Derivation funds to states.

The Petroleum Trust Fund will drive the Maritime University with a substantial take off grant and other agencies will also participate like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to initiate the construction of a road through Escravos to the university in Gbaramantu community, Delta State.

In the area of illegal refineries, from where security operatives had made destructive ventures of the so-called illegal refineries with effortless ease over the years.

On the new regime, these refineries will be licensed and crude would be supplied to them officially, instead of the operators breaking into pipelines to have the crude for their refining businesses, which in most cases had turned the environment in the region to a waste land of sorts, with heavy fumes overhanging the skyline with dusty haze and making visibility in the region to be dangerous.

Infact, for farmers in the area, the flora and the fauna had been devastated.

The licensing of former illegal refineries would become partners in progress with the government.

This new policy is expected to bring sanity into the haphazard operation of illegal refineries all over the Niger Delta, and hopefully, the desire to break into pipelines will be decreed as illegal as the eagle-eyed pipeline militant leaders would be back in business to secure the pipelines of crude and every one would smile to their banks – the new licensed modular refineries, the pipeline protectors as there will be jobs for everybody, in an all- inclusive policy.

If all these progressive policies are put in place and properly monitored by the supervising ministry and MDAs, revenue from 13 per cent to the oil producing states would increase and more development by states within the region would be spared the agonies of battling with incessant pipeline vandalisations.

The people of the Niger Delta should give kudos to the Vice President, who during the months when he acted as the president of the country, holding the forte for President Buhari, undertook many trips to the embattled Niger Delta where he told the truth that the region had been long short changed by successive federal administrations and that the zone deserved a better deal.

With the softening of anger of the people with his soothing words, on his return from a London hospital, President Buhari seemed to have bought into his Vice President’s diplomatic moves and what we are hearing in the new dialogue is the provision of a better deal for those who provide the wherewithal to drive the country’s economy.

The advantage of this new dialogue with the Niger Delta people would reduce the tensions of militancy and the unredeemed bursting of crude and gas pipelines.

In the envisaged atmosphere of peace, the planned railway line from Port Harcourt in River State, through Bayelsa – Yenagoa to Delta through Asaba, Benin, Ore, towards Lagos will significantly improve the movement of goods and services within the zone and the western parts of the country.

Since the colonial era, the railways had always been geared from the seaports in the South, particularly, Lagos through Ibadan, Ilorin through Kaduna, Kano and Kaura Namoda.

The bottom line in this new dialogue is that the goose that lays the golden crude and gas should not be deprived of the resources from the underbelly of their mangrove swamps.

For as long as the Federal Government had agreed to a policy of ‘Chop and let us Chop’ for the indigenous owners of the crude and the gas resources.

The liberalisation in the oil frontier is, perhaps, the most critical issue in the polity.

The new policy would broaden the shareholding capacity of the illegal refineries and their operators in concert with indigenous oil companies and they will be allocated crude oil at reasonable rates and they will become legal after fulfilling all righteousness.

For most of us in the Niger Delta, this is the right path to follow as criminality will be reduced to the barest minimum and there will be plenty of jobs at the beck and call of the legalised refineries.

The Niger Delta will expect a desired boom in the downstream sector of the oil industry as more participants will get involved, not only as employees, but as owners of lucrative modular refineries all over the place.

The resultant peace and prosperity that will greet these newly- fangled modular refineries will be a blessing.

It will also bring to an end, the incessant arrest of people involved in illegal refineries by security operatives who had turned these dark spots in the region to milking centres by police and navy personnel, who had enjoyed postings to these areas because of the amount of pilfering they had enjoyed by greasing of their palms by owners of illegal refineries. The bonanza will be over as soon as the schemes come on stream. We wish the fast tracking of the modular refineries and all other demands from the leaders of PANDEF in the Niger Delta and the hairy chested militants, who would soon resume their pipeline protection contracts – a perfect win, win policy for government and the people of Niger Delta.