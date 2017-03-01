BY MONDAY UWAGWU THE job and wealth creation programmes of the
Okowa administration comprise six basic operational
units. They are the Youth Agricultural
Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP); the Skills Training
and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP); the Graduate
Employment Enhancement Programme (GEEP); the
Product Processing Support Programme (PPSP); Micro-
Credit and Public Works.
Under the various operational units, the administration
has been able to empower thousands of youths and
enhanced their capacity for independent, economicallyviable
living. An examination of the performance of the
units is hereunder undertaken in brief.
(A)YAGEP &STEP
These two are the combined flagship of the job and
wealth creation programmes and activities of the administration.
Basically meant for young unemployed but
educated Deltans, they strive to exfoliate unemployment
by actively tackling its underlay-lack of competitive skills
and competency.
Under the aegis of both operational units/compartments,
the Okowa administration has trained and
empowered thousands of youths in such skill genres
as fashion design, dress making, catering, plumbing,
electrical works, tiling, masonry, makeover, phone repairs,
aquaculture, piggery, poultry, bead/hat making,
tailoring, etc. Run in cycles, both units have had the most
physically- evident impact and presented the most optically-
visible proof of the potency and reach of the job
and wealth creation activities and programmes of the
administration.
In the 2015 fiscal year cycle of operations, the administration
trained and empowered 1,300 youths under the
canopy of YAGEP and STEP; they comprised 1,044 YAGEP
and 256 STEP trainees. All the trainees have since taken
off on an assured footing, with some already employers
of a reckonable number of hands. With regard to the
2016 fiscal year cycle of operations, the administration,
in spite of the huge incidence of recession that has
whittled the national economy and impaired its receipts
from the Federation Account (FA) on that ground, has
kept faith with the import of its job and wealth creation
programmes. To this end, 1,000 youths have also been
trained and a credible regime of effective empowerment
with starter packs and other inputs, rolled out. In fact, a
total of 342 persons were trained under YAGEP, and 587
others were exposed to viable life-long skills in the name
of STEP. Interestingly, and in tribute to the all-round vision
of the administration in this regard, the government
has accommodated a total of 52 persons with disabilities
(PWDs)in the job and wealth creation programme with
a view to expanding the scope and the depth of its social
demographic reach.
(B) GEEP
The Graduate Employment Enhancement Programme
(GEEP) is designed to target graduates with background
in professional areas as engineering, urban planning, architecture,
quantity survey, etc. Under the aegis of GEEP,
participants have the options of employment trainings,
creation/provision of opportunity for industry-related
work experience, sourcing and provision of job window
information and provision of business incubation support,
including technical expertise.
(C)PPSP
An important segment of the job and wealth creation
activities and programmes of the Okowa administration
includes the Product Processing Support Programme,
under which aegis agriculturists are enabled to attain a
higher level of ascent on the ladder of value chain in their
area of engagement.
In this respect, the administration has provided tractors-
on heavy subsidy of real cost-to farmers, especially
those in the vital rice sector. At the last count, more than
39 cooperatives and other interests have received support
in this regard.
Besides, it has equally provided melon shellers to 106
women cooperative societies and related interests. This is
without prejudice to the provision of more than 270 fish
kilns for women cooperative groups spread across the 25
local government areas and three senatorial districts of the
state. In addition, 18 cooperative societies got outboard
engines and fishing gears, while a total of 815 farmers
also received various forms of support. A breakdown of
this figure shows that 475 cassava farmers, 100 each of
fishery and poultry farmers, as well as 50 each of poultry
layer farmers and piggery farmers received strategic
input support from the administration. Forty tomato
farmers also got cash and other forms of support from
the government.
(D)MICRO-CREDIT
The micro-credit arm of the job and wealth creation programmes
and activities of the administration is handled by
the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises
Development Agency. It is responsible for the disbursement
of credit facilities to micro, small and medium scale
applicants in the state, “based on carefully articulated
lending criteria suitable to operational needs for different
categories of micro and small enterprises in the state.”
In the course of the subsisting term of the Okowa administration,
the agency has reflated many flagging and
other enterprises in the state with badly needed capital
and technical support.
(E)PUBLIC WORKS
An official publication on the job and wealth creation
programmes of the Okowa administration says that “the
job creation strategy recognises the potential role of public
works in generating jobs for unemployed youths. Hence,
job creation is being targeted through the public works
projects, including road construction and maintenance.
Moreover, the state government is mobilising and realising
private sector participation in infrastructure development,
particularly agro-industrial parks, housing, energy
(renewable and non-renewable), waste collection and
disposal, and hospitality/tourism through varied forms
of private-public partnerships. The job creation impact
of partnering with the private sector in infrastructure
development cannot be over-emphasised.”
As is evident, the classic success of the job and wealth
creation, is driven by a combination of factors that one
can easily tag the drivers. These ‘drivers’ themselves lend
credence to the fact that, by its nature and design, the programmes
inherent in the job and wealth creation efforts of
the government are, in the words of Prof Eric Eboh, their
implementation arrowhead, “underpinned by the fact that,
from the philosophical standpoint, the programme design
and implementation are trainee-centred, service –oriented
and results –based.”