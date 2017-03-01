Job And Wealth Creation: Programmes And Benefits

BY MONDAY UWAGWU THE job and wealth creation programmes of the

Okowa administration comprise six basic operational

units. They are the Youth Agricultural

Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP); the Skills Training

and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP); the Graduate

Employment Enhancement Programme (GEEP); the

Product Processing Support Programme (PPSP); Micro-

Credit and Public Works.

Under the various operational units, the administration

has been able to empower thousands of youths and

enhanced their capacity for independent, economicallyviable

living. An examination of the performance of the

units is hereunder undertaken in brief.

(A)YAGEP &STEP

These two are the combined flagship of the job and

wealth creation programmes and activities of the administration.

Basically meant for young unemployed but

educated Deltans, they strive to exfoliate unemployment

by actively tackling its underlay-lack of competitive skills

and competency.

Under the aegis of both operational units/compartments,

the Okowa administration has trained and

empowered thousands of youths in such skill genres

as fashion design, dress making, catering, plumbing,

electrical works, tiling, masonry, makeover, phone repairs,

aquaculture, piggery, poultry, bead/hat making,

tailoring, etc. Run in cycles, both units have had the most

physically- evident impact and presented the most optically-

visible proof of the potency and reach of the job

and wealth creation activities and programmes of the

administration.

In the 2015 fiscal year cycle of operations, the administration

trained and empowered 1,300 youths under the

canopy of YAGEP and STEP; they comprised 1,044 YAGEP

and 256 STEP trainees. All the trainees have since taken

off on an assured footing, with some already employers

of a reckonable number of hands. With regard to the

2016 fiscal year cycle of operations, the administration,

in spite of the huge incidence of recession that has

whittled the national economy and impaired its receipts

from the Federation Account (FA) on that ground, has

kept faith with the import of its job and wealth creation

programmes. To this end, 1,000 youths have also been

trained and a credible regime of effective empowerment

with starter packs and other inputs, rolled out. In fact, a

total of 342 persons were trained under YAGEP, and 587

others were exposed to viable life-long skills in the name

of STEP. Interestingly, and in tribute to the all-round vision

of the administration in this regard, the government

has accommodated a total of 52 persons with disabilities

(PWDs)in the job and wealth creation programme with

a view to expanding the scope and the depth of its social

demographic reach.

(B) GEEP

The Graduate Employment Enhancement Programme

(GEEP) is designed to target graduates with background

in professional areas as engineering, urban planning, architecture,

quantity survey, etc. Under the aegis of GEEP,

participants have the options of employment trainings,

creation/provision of opportunity for industry-related

work experience, sourcing and provision of job window

information and provision of business incubation support,

including technical expertise.

(C)PPSP

An important segment of the job and wealth creation

activities and programmes of the Okowa administration

includes the Product Processing Support Programme,

under which aegis agriculturists are enabled to attain a

higher level of ascent on the ladder of value chain in their

area of engagement.

In this respect, the administration has provided tractors-

on heavy subsidy of real cost-to farmers, especially

those in the vital rice sector. At the last count, more than

39 cooperatives and other interests have received support

in this regard.

Besides, it has equally provided melon shellers to 106

women cooperative societies and related interests. This is

without prejudice to the provision of more than 270 fish

kilns for women cooperative groups spread across the 25

local government areas and three senatorial districts of the

state. In addition, 18 cooperative societies got outboard

engines and fishing gears, while a total of 815 farmers

also received various forms of support. A breakdown of

this figure shows that 475 cassava farmers, 100 each of

fishery and poultry farmers, as well as 50 each of poultry

layer farmers and piggery farmers received strategic

input support from the administration. Forty tomato

farmers also got cash and other forms of support from

the government.

(D)MICRO-CREDIT

The micro-credit arm of the job and wealth creation programmes

and activities of the administration is handled by

the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises

Development Agency. It is responsible for the disbursement

of credit facilities to micro, small and medium scale

applicants in the state, “based on carefully articulated

lending criteria suitable to operational needs for different

categories of micro and small enterprises in the state.”

In the course of the subsisting term of the Okowa administration,

the agency has reflated many flagging and

other enterprises in the state with badly needed capital

and technical support.

(E)PUBLIC WORKS

An official publication on the job and wealth creation

programmes of the Okowa administration says that “the

job creation strategy recognises the potential role of public

works in generating jobs for unemployed youths. Hence,

job creation is being targeted through the public works

projects, including road construction and maintenance.

Moreover, the state government is mobilising and realising

private sector participation in infrastructure development,

particularly agro-industrial parks, housing, energy

(renewable and non-renewable), waste collection and

disposal, and hospitality/tourism through varied forms

of private-public partnerships. The job creation impact

of partnering with the private sector in infrastructure

development cannot be over-emphasised.”

As is evident, the classic success of the job and wealth

creation, is driven by a combination of factors that one

can easily tag the drivers. These ‘drivers’ themselves lend

credence to the fact that, by its nature and design, the programmes

inherent in the job and wealth creation efforts of

the government are, in the words of Prof Eric Eboh, their

implementation arrowhead, “underpinned by the fact that,

from the philosophical standpoint, the programme design

and implementation are trainee-centred, service –oriented

and results –based.”