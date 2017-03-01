Okowa’s Job Creation Story: Necessity And Benefits

AT its inauguration into office on May 29, 2015, the Okowa administration inherited an educational system that had little room for skills development and effective technical/vocational education training. The implications of this include two dire realities: While the vast majority of products of the educational system (which had been unduly tilted in favour of academics, to the worrisome detriment of technical education and vocational development) lacked the basic skills that would enable them fit into industry and to compete favourably, and, therefore, remained unemployed, long after graduation, the large number of those who have inclination for technical/vocational education were left in the lurch, so to say. The direct implications of this scenario included not only the loss of the massive investment in the ineffective education of the products of the education system, their ability to contribute to national development, particularly with regard to economic growth and development, is seriously impaired on account of the huge defect in their training that occasioned their below industry-standard bar performance. By the same token, the denial of adequate opportunity and circumstance to those inclined to technical and vocational education also implies that they are hamstrung from making their contributions to the development

Under the agricultural sub-genre of its mandate, the Job Creation Office of the Okowa administration has trained many youths in piggery, fisheries and agro-processing. All of this is to attain the major goals of food security, value chain enhancement along the line of specific engagement; create jobs and help the cause of economic development.

of their society, certainly on the scale of their potentials. The direct overall implication of this is that, from whatever perspective, the society loses.

Yet, there were other elements that played out.

Shortly after its inauguration, the administration came to full knowledge of two worrisome facts: the huge overhang of contractual and other obligations it inherited and must service, and the emerging proof of the recession that has since caught the national economy-of which the state’s is an integral part-by the balls.

The recession itself-bad as it remains-also came with its bad correlates-the evident incapacity of the public sector to absorb the ever growing number of graduates of the state school system. Allied to this was the evident need to grow –and sustain- a new pool of efficient youths, from across all cadres, who can not only meet contemporary industry standards, but also become, on the strength of their effective training and effective take-off of their small establishments, ultimate job creators, who can consistently contribute, on a qualitative basis, to the wholesome development of the society.

That was how the Okowa’s Job Creation Story was made and its effects and other essences laid out for the public good. Now, almost two years into the life of the administration, the Job Creation brand has caught on like wild fire, which effects are now being felt across all of the state and beyond.

JOB CREATION: GAINS OF A POTENT STRATEGY

At its creation in late 2015, the Job Creation Office-which runs the job creation agenda of the Okowa administration- was put in the safe hands of egg head, Prof. Eric Eboh. It has just one major goal-to create a new pool of efficient self-employed job creators that can meaningfully contribute to the wholesome development of the society.

To effectively do this entailed the paradigm shift from a system that produced mainly job seekers to one which, without prejudice to the necessity for academics, can yield a pool of truly competitive hands to drive the development of the state via a consistent programme of technical skills and vocational development.

Now, after putting on course the 2015 and 2016 cycles of its training programmes and turning out thousands of highly talented youths, the Job Creation dream has attained legion gains/benefits for the Deltan society. Some of these gains include:

(A)SKILLS DEVELOPMENT

Without an iota of doubt, a core challenge of the state school system –until the inauguration of the Okowa administration-had been its simultaneous undue slant on academics and the low store on the technical and vocational segment of education. As is all too clear, this has been at heart of the huge incidence of unemployment in the state and other parts of the country, for the simple reason that the products of the system lacked the capacity to compete at the level of industry.

This was a clear danger and the administration had to respond with the Job Creation programme that has now began to entrench a culture of viable life-long skills in trainees for effective living.

Today, at the instance of the Job Creation Office of the administration, thousands of Delta youths have been exposed to effective skills acquisition and handed starter packs that have given them a new lease of life as employed potential employers of labour, perhaps, and hopefully, for all of life.

(B)JOB CREATION

By its capacity for the hypodermic response to the social and economic challenge of unemployment(at least within the scope of its application and influence),the Job Creation Programme of the state government, under the watch of Okowa, has, since its inauguration, trained and empowered more than 3,000 youths in various skill set genres.

But beyond their effective training in the various skill genres, the participants have also been handed empowerment kits and other vital resources, including technical and management know-how that have enabled them to start off their various businesses, become self-employed, and, as events have since positively established in some instances, actual employers of labour.

The huge benefits of this initiative include not just the creation of jobs, but also, vitally, the attempt to help end the embarrassing trend of producing school graduates good only for white collar clerical jobs in the public sector.

(C)CHARTINGPOSITIVE PARADIGM SHIFT

A major challenge of the education sector in the state and other parts of the country has been that related to the undue slant on academics, in relation to technical and vocational module of learning, as inherent in the job creation effort of the Okowa government.

In this light, therefore, the job creation activities of the administration represent a definite effort at effecting a paradigm shift from the inherited tendency to one in which, as is now becoming evident, the youth can be turned, by means of effective skill empowerment and other forms of enablement, from job hunters to job creators.

(D)BOOST TO ECONOMY

In basic Economics, it is said that every investment has an aim-a target-to meet. This much is also true of the job creation efforts of the Okowa administration. By creating viable jobs –by enablement-for the beneficiaries of the programme, the administration has helped boost the economy of the state via the goods and services they produce and market.

The significance of the efforts of the administration in this regard is best appreciated against the backdrop of the fact that, but for their effective training and empowerment by the government, they would most probably have remained unemployed dependants, with virtually zero contribution to the growth and development of the economy.

(E)ENHANCING PEACE

A major challenge of all developing societies is insecurity, and one of its major causes is youth unemployment. This is because, as it is said, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. The point here is that there is a positive correlation, all things being equal, between the level of development of any society, and, arising from there, the employment it creates for its citizens, especially youths, and the level of security it can offer to the citizens. This is because of one simple fact as implied in the above sentence with regard to the devil’s workshop: The man who is gainfully employed in honest engagement is far less likely to be involved in acts that can trigger and sustain insecurity than one who is unemployed, all things being equal.

This is one of the golden goals inherent in the efforts of the administration with regard to effective job creation.