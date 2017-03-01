Asaba Integrated Power Plant Ready 2018 -Safugha

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

Following the ratification of approval for the development of Asaba Integrated Power Plant Project at N134 million monthly for 10 years by the Delta State House of Assembly in its plenary yesterday, the state government has earmarked 2018 for completion and commissioning of the project.

The Commissioner for Energy, Barr. Newworld Safugha, who spoke after the ratification, said the action of the state legislature automatically validates all legal processes. He added that as soon as the Irrevocable Standard Payment Order (ISPO) in support of monthly power tariff and a related bank guarantee covering the cost of the project as required by Banstanchury Power Solution Limited financiers is signed, there would be ground breaking events to kick start the project.

According to Safugha, the project is very important to the state government as it would boost government’s workability by curtailing the monthly expenditure of N81 million on combination of National Grid and generator-based power supply that can hardly provide continuous/uninterrupted supply beyond an average of 15 hours daily.

He said that the project, as envisaged, would free 7.5MW of power in the grid, which would in turn be utilised by government and other consumers in Asaba and would eventually improve greatly the household/industrial power in the state capital.

“Also projected is the fact that established consumption/load profile of 7.2MW, government’s electricity power bills would increase dramatically to N170.3 million for 24 hours daily supply for the national grid at the new tariff of N45.50 for offices/facilities and N38.56 for residential estates/quarters; the amount which would continue to increase steadily over the next few years,” Safugha added.

Recall that the agreement between the Delta State Government and Banstanchury Power Solution Limited for the development of the 8.5MW Asaba Integrated Power Plant Project was committed to the House Committee on Power and Energy by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya for careful scrutiny and recommendation on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 with a mandate to report back yesterday. Reading the report during plenary yesterday, the Committee Chairman, Rt. Hon. Peter Onwusanya, revealed that the committee met and carefully studied the document before it clause by clause.

Onwusanya said that the committee in their wisdom found that the intent of the Delta State Government in the project is to develop electricity supply to the state to an enviable status and urged the House to adopt the documents so presented before the House.

The report was unanimously accepted and adopted following a voice vote by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Igbuya sequel to a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere and seconded by Hon. Rueben Izeze.