Buhari Submits Two Ministerial Nominees To Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, submitted the names of two ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The President submitted the two names in a letter he sent to the Senate and read by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Buhari said: In accordance with Section 147 (2) of the 1999 constitution, I have the honour to forward the under listed ministerial nominees for confirmation of the Senate.

“They are Prof. Stephen Ocheni from Kogi and Sulieman Hassan from Gombe States.

“Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith. It is my hope that this exercise will receive the usual kind and expeditious consideration of the distinguished members of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Prof. Stephen Ocheni is a Professor of Public Sector Accounting and the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences Kogi State University, Anyigba.

He had his secondary education at Idah Secondary Commercial College, Idah, Kogi State.

The Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State, 1979-1983, Enugu State University of Technology, Enugu 1988-1990

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (M.Sc/Ph.D Programme) 2001-2004

Management Training Programme in Health Financial Control (USA) 1994

He obtained a Certificate on “Strategies for Home ownership” Howard University Washington DC, USA, 2006

among other qualifications.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kogi State nominee will be replacing the late Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi.

Ocholi died on May 6, 2016 on the Abuja-Kaduna road along with his wife and one of their children.

The nominee from Gombe would be replacing former Minister for Environment, Amina Mohammed who had gone to serve in the United Nations as a Deputy Secretary-General. (NAN)