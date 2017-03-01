Beyond Certificate Acquisition

With hundreds of thousands of students graduating from local tertiary institutions yearly, the Nigerian economy lacks the capacity to absorb them in the public and private sectors.

Consequently, majority of them get stranded in the job market, waiting for the next employment opportunity that may never come, especially after the mandatory one year national youth service scheme.

A scenario that dates back almost three decades, more daring graduates who believe there is dignity in any form of labour have moved on to create jobs for themselves, irrespective of how menial they are, with some hitting fortune in the process.

I

t is in the light of the foregoing that the Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Professor Olarenwanju Fagbohun, recently told graduating students at the 21st convocation of the institution, that degree certificates were no longer meal tickets to guarantee employment. He counselled them to apply the knowledge acquired to develop and create jobs for themselves to enable them impact their environment significantly and contribute their quota to national

development.

We agree with the position of the erudite scholar. His assumption, though not new, is yet a credible, official affirmation of the employment

scenario in relation to the high turn over of graduates by the nation’s tertiary schools. Notwithstanding the situation, he concluded

that the university would continue to produce high quality manpower by nurturing young men and women who would make great impact on the society. This is particularly instructive for heads of tertiary institutions, public or private, across the nation.

T

he employment situation today is such that if an agency of government,

for instance, declares vacancy for 1,000 positions, more than 100,000 candidates would apply.

Moreover, several agencies place some tough conditions for recruitment,

such as possession of a minimum of a second class degree (upper) or Higher National Diploma (HND) with distinction by prospective candidates. Even then, the number of applicants for the declared positions would be in their thousands.

Until some four to five decades ago, employers of labour were in the habit of paying regular recruitment visits to universities to organize employment interviews for final year students about to graduate or national youth service camps just before participants pass out. All that is now part of our rich history.

The current state of affairs, interestingly, is not peculiar to Nigeria.

It represents a phase in national development, which even the most advanced nations of the world have had to go through. And come to think about it, the giant development strides that have been made and are still being made by those nations are products of the ingenuity of mostly self-employed persons and entrepreneurs who may have had to deal with their unemployment situations in some radical ways.

The state of the nation’s tertiary institutions, with respect to the subject under discourse, calls for a radical review of their curriculums

to accommodate critical technical disciplines covering the vast array of human enterprises. They should be made mandatory for all students, regardless of courses being pursued.

A sociology student, for instance, should take technical courses in welding and fabrication, masonry or electrical wiring. The courses should be designed in such ways that they cover, at least, eight semesters, including the final year, for maximum impact. And, of course, the students should produce a final year project on their chosen technical areas without which they cannot graduate.

At the moment, schools are trying to embed technical skills acquisition

in their curriculums. To us, this is nothing but a half-hearted approach to deal with the monumental challenge. The issue requires a fundamental review of the nation’s education policy as it affects not only the university system but the entire tertiary education system.

We implore the Federal Government as well as the federating units to set the machinery in motion for an urgent review of the curriculums

of tertiary institutions to enable students acquire, during the course of studies, viable life skills that should guarantee them, at the least, self-employment upon graduation. The issue of graduate unemployment is a looming danger and huge security risk that requires

thinking out -of -the- box to strategically deal with. Now is the time to steer the country out of the avoidable doom.