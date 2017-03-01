THE Delta State Government
on Wednesday
met with representatives
of six cluster communities
in the Escravos axis
of the state in continuation
of its roadmap for the actualisation
of community
engagement sessions with
oil and gas -producing communities
in Delta South
Senatorial District.
The State Commissioner
for Oil and Gas, Mr. Mofe
Pirah, who led the delegation,
said government will
continue to encourage sustainable
peace and stability
in oil -bearing communities
across the state.
The cluster communities,
which had a minimum of
10 representatives each,
include Ode-Ugborodo,
Ogidigben, Madangho, Ahudaibo,
Jaghala and Ugbuegungun,
all in Warri South
West Local Government
Area.
Pirah said the engagement
sessions was part of
government’s efforts for
the return of multinational
oil companies that had relocated
out of Delta State to
other states in the wake of
hostilities in areas.
He disclosed that the return
of peace and stability
in the oil-producing communities
was key as the
state government continues
to engage the oil majors
on the need for their return
to the communities.
He said the sensitisation
meeting was a follow
up to the high powered
peace building committee
earlier set up by the state
government and headed
by the state Deputy Governor,
Barr. Kingsley Otuaro,
expressing concern that
despite the visits by the
committee, hostilities in
some of the communities
remained unabated.
Mr. Pirah, however, expressed
happiness that the
visits of the Federal Government
delegation led by Vice
-President Yemi Osibanjo
has helped in dousing tensions
in the communities,
stressing that efforts must
be made to sustain the
peace building process.
He maintained that, as a
people, there was the need
for a change of heart and
for all to shun any form of
retrogressive tendencies,
maintaining that communities
should not continue to
drive away investment and
investors by their actions
and inactions.
The Commissioner said
the revenue losses caused
by insecurity, pipeline vandalism
and hostilities in the
state were enormous and
negatively impacting on all
stakeholders, including the
communities.
Pirah disclosed that over
70 per cent of pipeline vandalism
in the Niger Delta
region occurred in Delta
State, saying that the ugly
development is destroying
the ecosystem and very
hazardous to health as it
continues to have negative
effects on the internal organs
of the people.
The Commissioner also
appealed to the people to
stop discouraging infrastructural
development in
the localities by unnecessary
demands and undue
pressure on development
partners, saying that many
contractors have left their
sites over threats to the
lives of the workers and
equipment.
Mr. Pirah stressed the
need for all to work together
and speak in one voice in
making realistic demands,
stating that agitations on
pages of newspapers, most
times, send a wrong signal
about the people.
The Director-General,
Delta State Waterways Security,
Hon. David Tonwe,
and the Special Assistant
to the Governor on Intelligence-
Gathering, Hon.
George Guoti, stressed the
need for an enabling environment
for the proposed
EPZ project and other projects
to thrive in the loc