Niger Delta: Peace, Stability KeyTo Return Of Oil Multinationals, Says Pirah

THE Delta State Government

on Wednesday

met with representatives

of six cluster communities

in the Escravos axis

of the state in continuation

of its roadmap for the actualisation

of community

engagement sessions with

oil and gas -producing communities

in Delta South

Senatorial District.

The State Commissioner

for Oil and Gas, Mr. Mofe

Pirah, who led the delegation,

said government will

continue to encourage sustainable

peace and stability

in oil -bearing communities

across the state.

The cluster communities,

which had a minimum of

10 representatives each,

include Ode-Ugborodo,

Ogidigben, Madangho, Ahudaibo,

Jaghala and Ugbuegungun,

all in Warri South

West Local Government

Area.

Pirah said the engagement

sessions was part of

government’s efforts for

the return of multinational

oil companies that had relocated

out of Delta State to

other states in the wake of

hostilities in areas.

He disclosed that the return

of peace and stability

in the oil-producing communities

was key as the

state government continues

to engage the oil majors

on the need for their return

to the communities.

He said the sensitisation

meeting was a follow

up to the high powered

peace building committee

earlier set up by the state

government and headed

by the state Deputy Governor,

Barr. Kingsley Otuaro,

expressing concern that

despite the visits by the

committee, hostilities in

some of the communities

remained unabated.

Mr. Pirah, however, expressed

happiness that the

visits of the Federal Government

delegation led by Vice

-President Yemi Osibanjo

has helped in dousing tensions

in the communities,

stressing that efforts must

be made to sustain the

peace building process.

He maintained that, as a

people, there was the need

for a change of heart and

for all to shun any form of

retrogressive tendencies,

maintaining that communities

should not continue to

drive away investment and

investors by their actions

and inactions.

The Commissioner said

the revenue losses caused

by insecurity, pipeline vandalism

and hostilities in the

state were enormous and

negatively impacting on all

stakeholders, including the

communities.

Pirah disclosed that over

70 per cent of pipeline vandalism

in the Niger Delta

region occurred in Delta

State, saying that the ugly

development is destroying

the ecosystem and very

hazardous to health as it

continues to have negative

effects on the internal organs

of the people.

The Commissioner also

appealed to the people to

stop discouraging infrastructural

development in

the localities by unnecessary

demands and undue

pressure on development

partners, saying that many

contractors have left their

sites over threats to the

lives of the workers and

equipment.

Mr. Pirah stressed the

need for all to work together

and speak in one voice in

making realistic demands,

stating that agitations on

pages of newspapers, most

times, send a wrong signal

about the people.

The Director-General,

Delta State Waterways Security,

Hon. David Tonwe,

and the Special Assistant

to the Governor on Intelligence-

Gathering, Hon.

George Guoti, stressed the

need for an enabling environment

for the proposed

EPZ project and other projects

to thrive in the loc