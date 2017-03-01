Orientation Directorate, Bridge Between Govt, Masses —Otuaro

THE Directorate of

Orientation has been

identified as a bridge

between government and

the people in terms of feedback

mechanism on the impact

of government policies

and programmes.

The Delta State Deputy

Governor, Barr. Kingsley

Otuaro, disclosed this yesterday

in Asaba, when he

played host to the Executive

Assistant to the Governor

on Orientation, Barr. Eugene

Uzum and other stakeholders

in the directorate.

Otuaro said that proper

information dissemination

and feedback remains

a critical tool that helps

every government to feel

the pulse of the people, as

well as offer a platform to

meet the expectations of

the people.

He commended the directorate

for championing

the SMART Agenda of the

Okowa administration and

sensitising the people on

the level of success recorded,

as well as plans in terms

of infrastructural and human

capital development.

He pledged to partner

with the directorate in the

campaign against cultism,

hostage-taking, child right,

pipeline vandalism and

other anti-social vices in

the state.

Otuaro affirmed that the

present administration is

committed to the fulfilment

of its electioneering promises

and solicited for the

support of all in taking the

state to an enviable height.

The Executive Assistant

to the Governor on Orientation,

Barr. Eugene Uzum,

had noted that the visit

was to thank Barr. Otuaro for the success recorded

by the peace advocacy committee

headed by him that

has yielded in the restoration

of relative peace in oil

bearing communities in the

state and to urge him not to

relent in piloting the peace

building agenda of the state

governor.

Barr. Uzum said the directorate

has carried out

massive campaign against

cultism in schools, pipeline

vandalism, child right

abuse, youth restiveness,

low enrolment of school

children in the timeline

communities and other

unwholesome habits. He

called on all to assist the

directorate in making the

state safe for all citizens.

To further bridge the gap

between government and

the people, the Executive

Assistant said the campaign

have been extended to both

radio and television, as

well as town hall meetings

to sensitise the people on

the need to embrace government

programmes and

shun anything capable of

slowing down the development

of the state.