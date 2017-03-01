THE Directorate of
Orientation has been
identified as a bridge
between government and
the people in terms of feedback
mechanism on the impact
of government policies
and programmes.
The Delta State Deputy
Governor, Barr. Kingsley
Otuaro, disclosed this yesterday
in Asaba, when he
played host to the Executive
Assistant to the Governor
on Orientation, Barr. Eugene
Uzum and other stakeholders
in the directorate.
Otuaro said that proper
information dissemination
and feedback remains
a critical tool that helps
every government to feel
the pulse of the people, as
well as offer a platform to
meet the expectations of
the people.
He commended the directorate
for championing
the SMART Agenda of the
Okowa administration and
sensitising the people on
the level of success recorded,
as well as plans in terms
of infrastructural and human
capital development.
He pledged to partner
with the directorate in the
campaign against cultism,
hostage-taking, child right,
pipeline vandalism and
other anti-social vices in
the state.
Otuaro affirmed that the
present administration is
committed to the fulfilment
of its electioneering promises
and solicited for the
support of all in taking the
state to an enviable height.
The Executive Assistant
to the Governor on Orientation,
Barr. Eugene Uzum,
had noted that the visit
was to thank Barr. Otuaro for the success recorded
by the peace advocacy committee
headed by him that
has yielded in the restoration
of relative peace in oil
bearing communities in the
state and to urge him not to
relent in piloting the peace
building agenda of the state
governor.
Barr. Uzum said the directorate
has carried out
massive campaign against
cultism in schools, pipeline
vandalism, child right
abuse, youth restiveness,
low enrolment of school
children in the timeline
communities and other
unwholesome habits. He
called on all to assist the
directorate in making the
state safe for all citizens.
To further bridge the gap
between government and
the people, the Executive
Assistant said the campaign
have been extended to both
radio and television, as
well as town hall meetings
to sensitise the people on
the need to embrace government
programmes and
shun anything capable of
slowing down the development
of the state.