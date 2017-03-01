DTHA Minority Leader, Okoh, Defects To PDP

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE THE member representing

Ika South

Constituency and Minority

Leader of the Delta

State House of Assembly,

Hon. Festus Okoh, yesterday,

defected to the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP)

from the Accord Party of

Nigeria which fielded his

candidacy into the House

in 2015.

In a letter of notice titled,

‘Notice to quit Accord Party

of Nigeria’ read during

plenary by the Speaker,

Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya,

Okoh stated that his action

to quit the Accord Party

was predicated on internal

crisis in the party.

Following the defection

news, members of PDP in

the House were catapulted

into varying degrees of jubilation

as many were seen

exchanging handshakes

and hugs. Hon. Okoh was

immediately introduced

to members of the party

in the chamber by the Majority

Leader, Hon. Tim

Owhefere.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon.

Monday Igbuya, following

the defection, declared

the Minority Leadership

Seat vacant and called on

the minority caucus to put

their house in order and

elect a new leader.

Speaking after the plenary

on the rationale behind

his party’s choice, Hon.

Okoh said that the sterling

qualities of leadership

exemplified by the state

Governor, Senator Ifeanyi

Okowa, and other members

of the party endeared

the PDP to his heart.

Okoh said he held no

regret whatsoever for his

decision, adding that the

decision, though circumstantially

spurned was

a critical and necessary

one in the right trajectory.

Responding to the

defection, the state PDP

Chairman, Barr. Kingsley

Esiso, in a telephone chat,

said the party is expecting

more defections soon

because members of PDP

have proved their mettle

through good governance.

Esiso welcomed Hon.

Okoh to the party and called

on members of opposition

parties to come to the PDP,

adding that the party has

all it takes to sharpen the

fortunes of Delta State and

Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile, the House

confirmed Mr. Duke Joseph

Okezi as Director-General,

Delta State Public Procurement

Commission, as two

bills were also presented

for first reading. The two

bills include, Delta State

Discrimination of people

with disabilities (Prohibition)

Bill, 2016 and Delta

State Equipment Leasing

Law Bill, 2017.