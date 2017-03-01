BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE THE member representing
Ika South
Constituency and Minority
Leader of the Delta
State House of Assembly,
Hon. Festus Okoh, yesterday,
defected to the Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP)
from the Accord Party of
Nigeria which fielded his
candidacy into the House
in 2015.
In a letter of notice titled,
‘Notice to quit Accord Party
of Nigeria’ read during
plenary by the Speaker,
Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya,
Okoh stated that his action
to quit the Accord Party
was predicated on internal
crisis in the party.
Following the defection
news, members of PDP in
the House were catapulted
into varying degrees of jubilation
as many were seen
exchanging handshakes
and hugs. Hon. Okoh was
immediately introduced
to members of the party
in the chamber by the Majority
Leader, Hon. Tim
Owhefere.
The Speaker, Rt. Hon.
Monday Igbuya, following
the defection, declared
the Minority Leadership
Seat vacant and called on
the minority caucus to put
their house in order and
elect a new leader.
Speaking after the plenary
on the rationale behind
his party’s choice, Hon.
Okoh said that the sterling
qualities of leadership
exemplified by the state
Governor, Senator Ifeanyi
Okowa, and other members
of the party endeared
the PDP to his heart.
Okoh said he held no
regret whatsoever for his
decision, adding that the
decision, though circumstantially
spurned was
a critical and necessary
one in the right trajectory.
Responding to the
defection, the state PDP
Chairman, Barr. Kingsley
Esiso, in a telephone chat,
said the party is expecting
more defections soon
because members of PDP
have proved their mettle
through good governance.
Esiso welcomed Hon.
Okoh to the party and called
on members of opposition
parties to come to the PDP,
adding that the party has
all it takes to sharpen the
fortunes of Delta State and
Nigeria at large.
Meanwhile, the House
confirmed Mr. Duke Joseph
Okezi as Director-General,
Delta State Public Procurement
Commission, as two
bills were also presented
for first reading. The two
bills include, Delta State
Discrimination of people
with disabilities (Prohibition)
Bill, 2016 and Delta
State Equipment Leasing
Law Bill, 2017.