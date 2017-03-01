Eradication Of Democratic Quagmire In Nigeria

BY ASHINZE DELE

The total disregard for military regimes and the warm embrace of democratic governance in Nigeria in 1999 is indeed a true reflection of democratic values for the respect of human rights; massive participation of all citizenry in the political activities in the country; strict adherence to the principle of separation of power and rule of law; periodic elections devoid of electoral malpractices; freedom of opinions and that of the press amongst other things. Prior to democratic rule, the military regimes in the past repressed and oppressed Nigerians with the immediate suspension and modification of the constitution to suit their selfish interest and aggrandisement. The demands for civil rule and freedom of the press, received severe resistance from the military regimes in Nigeria. Military regimes in a true sense, is an aberration. The constitutional role of the military is to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria from external invasion. Military as acclaimed wielded power from the ousted civilian administration as a result of rapacious and reckless amassment of wealth that was speedily siphoned to foreign banks. The civilian rule of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, the then President of Nigeria, wrecked the Nigerian economy through massive importation, corruption of the politicians and the utter mis-management of the economy. The economy was in sham through financial misappropriation and loot of public treasury. The iron fist regime of Alhaji Shehu Shagari also worsened the situation. There was total disrespect for the fundamental human rights of the citizens. Police brutality under the Inspector General of Police, Sunday Adewusi, was of high esteem. The wanton killing of innocent citizens with the slightest provocation was seriously condemned by Nigerians. The killing of Nigerian athlete, late Mr. Dele Udoh, was received with dismay. The Bakalori massacre of innocent farmers in Sokoto was totally condemned by well-meaning Nigerians. Elections in itself was fraught with irregularities in 1983.

Nigerians were brought under severe economic hardship and political enslavement and dehumanization. The military overthrew the civilian rule of Alhaji Shehu Shagari to save Nigeria from total breakdown and extinction. The civilian rule was ousted with the martial music and broadcast made by Brigadier Sani Abacha of Nigeria Army of which Brigadier Bako of blessed memory, lost his dear life in a bid to rescue President Shehu Shagari from assassination. The duo leadership of Tunde Idiagbon and Muhammadu Buhari’s military regime introduced an economic measure tagged counter-trade, to salvage the economy already battered and at the brink of collapse. The regime introduced War Against Indiscipline (WAI) which enabled Nigerians to queue up for scarce essential commodities and at filling stations for fuel. The regime set up military tribunals to try corrupt politicians who were variously jailed for the looted funds. Politicians like Prof. Ambrose Ali, Solomon Lar, Abubakar Rimi, Barkin Zuwo, to mention but a few were given long jail terms for looted funds. It was indeed a corrective regime which perceived corruption as the bane of the economic problem in Nigeria. The inept political leadership and the reckless abuse of power by the elected politicians led to the sordid experience afore-mentioned. The regime was removed through a palace coup which brought President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida into power in August 27, 1985.

The regime experienced series of coup d’ etat which claimed lives of military officers. The regime co-opted civilians like Prof. Ransome Kuti, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari and Dr. Tunji Olagunju among others to administer the country. The regime gave recognition to fine brains in the universities for the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria.

The regime established Mass Mobilizatiuon for Social and Economic Recovery (MAMSER), Directorate for Food, Road and Rural Infrastructure (DFFRI), National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Centre for Democratic Studies (CDC) and Better life for Rural Women. It also set up two political parties in Nigeria namely Social Democratic Party (SDP) and National Republican Convention (NRC). The Presidential election between M.K.O. Abiola of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ibrahim Tofa of National Republican Convention (NRC) was annulled by President Ibrahim Babangida, which was widely adjudged to be won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the Presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP). The annulment of the election conducted by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu created a tense atmosphere and wide protest and reaction especially from the south-west. The election which was conducted in June 12, 1993 was considered by many as the fairest and freest election in Nigeria.

The international pressure mounted on President Ibrahim Babamasi Babangida made him to step aside for the UAC Chairman, Chief Ernest Shonekan, as the man in the helm of affairs of the interim government. The interim government under the control of Chief Ernest Shonekan was forcefully removed by Maj.-Gen. Sani Abacha at gun point. The regime of Sani Abacha was truncated as a result of his death. The mantle of leadership fell on Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar as the Head of State. He immediately organised a transition programme for the election of a democratic civilian government.

The nascent democracy under President Olusegun Aremu Matthew Obasanjo witnessed massive corruption which resulted to stunted growth and development. The political class had demonstrated selfish interests in the acquisition of wealth through accelerated allowances for themselves. The pace of corruption continued under President Jonathan Goodluck Ebele.

The mono-cultural economy has not helped matters. The total dependence on oil whose price has drastically fallen down at the international market has worsened the economic situation in Nigeria under the leadership of President Buhari. The economic recession has made life miserable and unbearable. The global economic meltdown would have been averted for so long with economic diversification into agricultural sector and solid mineral sector. The manufacturing sector had for long collapsed in the late 80’s with no attempt to remedy the situation. The large scale industries had gone into oblivion, as the nation depends on imported goods for its sustenance. This has caused imported inflation with adverse effects on the economy. It has thus created untold hardship on the entire citizenry with poor standard of living, unemployment and diverse crimes in Nigeria. The crumbling and wobbling economy had led to brain drains to foreign lands; irregular payments of salary and wages; retrenchment of workers from the collapsed industries; reneging on electoral promises and dearth in the provision of infrastructural facilities such as roads, schools, bridges et cetera. The inflationary trend has made prices of commodities and goods to skyrocket beyond the reach of ordinary citizens.

Agriculture which had been the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy in the 50’s and 60’s before the advent of oil and oil boom in the 70’s had been relegated to the background. The rural-urban drift for white collar jobs had been the desires of Nigerian youths. Against this backdrop, agriculture has been attributed to low income earnings venture. Government has placed much emphasis on agriculture for the production of food items for consumption and raw materials for exportation to earn foreign exchange. Manpower development has not received recognition by the government as education is poorly funded. There is no much emphasis on scientific and technological research as the government has not placed much premium on research for national development. The nation has not done much to ensure political and economic growth of the country. The treasuries were looted and emptied by the erstwhile leader, President Jonathan Goodluck Ebele with impunity and reckless abandon. The squandering of excess crude oil account and Federal Reserve account and other financial leakages under Jonathan’s administration necessitated the Single Treasury Account by President Buhari.

Nonetheless, the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari is on the track to usher in good governance in Nigeria. The problems of insurgency; militancy; vandalisation of oil pipelines; sea piracy; communal clashes; ethno-religious crisis; insecurity to lives and property; kidnapping; child trafficking; electoral frauds and trans-border crimes would soon be things of the past. The regime is poised to revamp the declined economy with well coated policies on agriculture and solid minerals. The economic policy requires stable political atmosphere for the actualisation of these economic blue prints in Nigeria. The regime has made strident efforts to eradicate all forms of insecurity such as the militancy at the Niger Delta region, most especially from the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), Boko Haram insurgents in the North East of Nigeria, armed robbery, sea piracy, oil bunkering, kidnapping, child and human trafficking through the synergy of the security officials.

What President Buhari needs at the moment, is a strong economic team to brainstorm on the economic issues and policies and to ensure its speedy implementation for the wellbeing of all Nigerians. The president should avoid being derailed and distracted in order not to lose focus in his economic programmes. The president should also adhere strictly to the provisions of the constitution to avoid despotic and tyrannical leadership, which no doubt is capable of discrediting his administration before the international community. The president ought to tread cautiously on the democratic path of excellence to avert government of impunity of his predecessors. The magic wand for speedy economic recovery is peaceful and stable political environment devoid of violence, rancour and acrimony in the political environment. The economic rejuvenation in Nigeria should be anchored on the respect for the fundamental human rights of the people, supremacy of the constitution, the rule of law and respect for the independence of the judiciary. The government should be that of the people for the expedient change in