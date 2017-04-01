2019 Elections: I Have Learnt Not To Make Predictions On Issues Of Politics —Enebeli

BY: CHARLES EMENI

“TWENTY-foufour hours is a long time in politics.

We have two years to the general elections, therefore, it is a bit too early to speak on what would become of any nationality in the 2019 general elections and after in Delta State.”

This was the reaction of a frontline political leader in Delta State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a successful

pharmacist and immediate

past president General, NdokwaNeku Union, Paul Enebeli to a question on the fate of Ndokwa nation in the 2019 general election and after.

Drawing example from the United States presidential election, he said “most of us said Senator Hilary Clinton was going to emerge victorious but at the end of the election, all our predictions failed within 24 hours she lost to Donald Trump.”

Therefore, he said, “I have learnt not to make predictions on issues of politics For now, I think the incumbent Governor

in the state, Dr. Ifeanyi

Okowa should not be distracted; he should go about delivering on the dividends of democracy

because, at the end of the day, by their fruits we shall know them.

“2019, he said, many have been lost and won, depending on which side you belong,” he added.

He, however, said that Ndokwa people need to do serious retrospection

on what they want. This, he said was because

politics is about making demands for good government. “You must make demands and if you don’t, nobody will give you what you want. Therefore, you should not complain if you don’t get what you want because you have not made any demand”, he added.