Ukah Commiserates With Okafor Family, Mountain Club, Okpanam Over Ojei’s Death

BY PAUL NWAYALANI

A FORMER banker and renowned management consultant, Mr. Ojei Philip Okafor, who died at the age of 62 years, has been laid to rest in his country home Umumale village, Obodogwugwu Quarters, Okpanam, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State at the weekend.

He was buried on Friday March 31, 2017,. after a mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Okpanam.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Patrick Ukah, commiserating with the family as well as the Mountain Club, to which he belongs also with the deceased, stated that “although there is time for everything in life, but undoubtedly Ojei Philip Okafor died too young”, stressing that God Almighty knows why He took his life at this time. He prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Commenting, the President of Mountain club, Barrister Alistar Odashidiolu, described the late Ojei as a man of peace, high integrity, impeccable character and patriotism, who, over the years, worked hard to promote the good image of the club and Okpanam Community .

He lamented that the club has lost a rare personality, a very committed member and a good administrator, who has been very useful to the club’s philanthropic gestures and social endeavours.

The late Ojei Okafor, apart from other numerous professional and academic qualifications, got the Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from University of Ado-Ekiti and became a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM) in 2003.

He is survived by wife, aged mother, children, brothers and a sister.