Eric Eboh Gets Kudos For Commitment To Okowa’s Wealth Creation Vision

MANUEL OGHENEOVO

Delta State Chief Job Creation Officer,Prof. Eric Eboh, has been lauded for his commitment

wealth and job creation initiative in Delta State.

This commendation is coming

from the Patron of United Ufuoma fish Farm, the largest fish farm in Africa, Chief Joshua Ughere.

He said the farm has capacity to train more fish farmers if the state government wished to send more to the farm. He said that the State through the establishment of YAGEP and the data base of Agriculture

based farmers in Delta State and effectively facilitating the link between the supply and the market demand which has been improved for all the farmers in Delta State.

Ughere used the opportunity to call on the farmers, saying that the fish farm has a huge potential which the state government can tap from in the providing jobs to the teaming youths in Delta State. He averred that there should be equal opportunities to all tribes in Delta State.

He called for the establishment of trust fund by the State Government

to be administered by a private

sector to ensure transparency,

accountability and efficiency in all ramifications. Adding, that this will bring all the farmers together

in order to move the state forward in agricult