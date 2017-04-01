Be Part Of Okowa’s Smart Agenda, CPS Tells Community Newspapers

THE Chief Press Secretary (C.P.S) to the Delta State Governor, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has said that Community Newspapers Publishers can help in achieving the Smart Agenda of the state government,

if they are well organized.commy

The Chief Press Secretary made the statement while addressing Community Newspaper Publishers

in the state in Asaba, in a meeting that was called to draw synergy between the state government and the publishers. According to him, when the local papers

are well established and managed, the various community papers will engage the unemployed, as government cannot engage everyone.

“The business of government is to create enabling environment for private investors to employ more people; that is the way to tackle unemployment because

government alone cannot employ all the unemployed

in the state, when government empowers you through advertisements in your newspapers it will enable you expand your outfit and employ more hands, with this you have created jobs for the people.”

While appreciating the role played by the community

newspapers during the campaign of Senator

Okowa in sensitizing the grassroots, he said it would not be forgotten, charging them to continue to inform the people of government achievements within the state

He pledged that the government is committed to improving the welfare of community newspaper publishers in the state despite the current recession in the country promising more patronage of their outfits by government

“The recession has also affected our ability to address

the welfare of journalists in the state effectively

through adverts, l hope that the economy will improve, so that we can patronize you more”

Also speaking, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Orientation, Barrister Eugene Uzum, charged the publishers not to relent in doing their job as they are the conscience of the grassroots and that the government appreciates the good work they are doing” The synergy we have with you today will go a long way in communicating government progranmmes

and policies more to the grassroots”