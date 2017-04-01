JENNIFER ANYANWU FOOTBALL is the most popular sports in Nigeria but
the history of Female Football in Nigeria started in
1978 with Nigeria Female Football Organizing Association
(NIFFOA) which was letter renamed in 1979 to Nigeria
Female Football Proprietors Association (NIFFPA).
After the discovery of NIFFPA, other clubs like Jegede
Babes, Larry Angels, Kakanfo Babes, Ufuoma Babes, etc
where formed. Nigeria Football Association in 1990 organized
the first championship which the league was letter
restructured and renamed to be Premier League that
involves twelve teams playing in a single division.
This female top division league always follow groups
pattern and a supper six tournament at the end of the
season. The top three teams of each group will form
the super six leagues at the end of the regular season to
determine the overall winner of the league but this was
letter abolished.
The Elite league formed from the top six teams in each
group, was introduced during the 2012/2013 season and
the Elite league was called Nigeria Women Premier League.
While the remaining teams (10 clubs) joined other clubs
to form a lower division league to allow promotion and
relegation format.
The Nigeria Women Premier League is the highest
division for female football in Nigeria, while the Nigeria
Women Pro –League and the Women Amateur Football
Association League are on the second and third tier on
the pyramid.
The female league has its management team but the
entire football administration in Nigeria is governed by
the Nigeria Football Federation with Amaju Pinnick as the
current President with the headquarters in Abuja.
Some of the clubs that participated in the Female league
since inception include Pelican stars F.C (Calabar) were
champions for seven years, from 1997–2002 and letter in
2005. No other Club has beaten such a record.
Rivers Angels F.C (Port-Harcourt) were champions for
five years. The first was in 1994 and the subsequent ones
came in very close years in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016 to
become the second best.
Ufuoma Babes (Warri) were also champions for four
years. In 1992, 1993 but failed in 1994 only to win again
in 1995 and 1996.
Delta Queens F.C (Asaba) were also champions for four
years. first in 2003, 2008, 2009 and 2011.