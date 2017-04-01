Challenges In The Development Of Female Football In Nigeria

JENNIFER ANYANWU FOOTBALL is the most popular sports in Nigeria but

the history of Female Football in Nigeria started in

1978 with Nigeria Female Football Organizing Association

(NIFFOA) which was letter renamed in 1979 to Nigeria

Female Football Proprietors Association (NIFFPA).

After the discovery of NIFFPA, other clubs like Jegede

Babes, Larry Angels, Kakanfo Babes, Ufuoma Babes, etc

where formed. Nigeria Football Association in 1990 organized

the first championship which the league was letter

restructured and renamed to be Premier League that

involves twelve teams playing in a single division.

This female top division league always follow groups

pattern and a supper six tournament at the end of the

season. The top three teams of each group will form

the super six leagues at the end of the regular season to

determine the overall winner of the league but this was

letter abolished.

The Elite league formed from the top six teams in each

group, was introduced during the 2012/2013 season and

the Elite league was called Nigeria Women Premier League.

While the remaining teams (10 clubs) joined other clubs

to form a lower division league to allow promotion and

relegation format.

The Nigeria Women Premier League is the highest

division for female football in Nigeria, while the Nigeria

Women Pro –League and the Women Amateur Football

Association League are on the second and third tier on

the pyramid.

The female league has its management team but the

entire football administration in Nigeria is governed by

the Nigeria Football Federation with Amaju Pinnick as the

current President with the headquarters in Abuja.

Some of the clubs that participated in the Female league

since inception include Pelican stars F.C (Calabar) were

champions for seven years, from 1997–2002 and letter in

2005. No other Club has beaten such a record.

Rivers Angels F.C (Port-Harcourt) were champions for

five years. The first was in 1994 and the subsequent ones

came in very close years in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016 to

become the second best.

Ufuoma Babes (Warri) were also champions for four

years. In 1992, 1993 but failed in 1994 only to win again

in 1995 and 1996.

Delta Queens F.C (Asaba) were also champions for four

years. first in 2003, 2008, 2009 and 2011.