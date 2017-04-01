Delta, Plateau To Explore Areas Of Cooperation

Delta and Plateau states are to explore sundry socio-economic areas that would be mutually beneficial for their economic growth and development.

This follows a meeting during a courtesy visit by the Director/Liaison Officer of the Delta State Liaison office, Lagos, Mr. Anthony Nwokolobia, to his Plateau State Liaison counterpart in Lagos, Mr. Amos Dasen, in Lagos. They are also to cooperate on other issues that will make their operations seamless and ensure confidence building mechanisms with their host state , Lagos.

Nwokolobia, who led other top Liaison staff on the courtesy visit, told his host that with the SMART Agenda of Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, there was a lot the two states can do together for the good and development of their people, describing it as an all-embracing, well packaged and carefully thought-out development programme designed to bring prosperity to all Deltans.

“We believe that there is a lot we can do together by exploring various areas of interest and cooperation. Since Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa assumed office as Governor of Delta State, he has meticulously pursued his SMART Agenda which involves: “Strategic wealth creation and provision of jobs through various ways such as the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP) and the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Program (STEP), the Micro credit scheme and the Production and Processing Support Program (PPSP) among others”.

“Generally, all these programmes are designed to tackle unemployment, youth restiveness, pervasive poverty and above all, diversify the economy through the development of the non-oil sector, including tourism, which I know, Plateau State is known for,” he said

“There is the meaningful peace building platforms for socio-political stability. Apart from the normal security apparatus, our traditional rulers are saddled with much responsibility in this regard as custodians of our tradition. As a result, we are enjoying reasonable peace in the state today and you know that without peace, no development can take place.”

“We have agricultural reforms and accelerated industrialization as the third component. Many agric entrepreneurs have been trained and given various assistances by the administration.

“We also have the relevant health and education policies. I am happy to announce to you that we have the health insurance scheme fully on in the state, thanks to His Excellency. We have rehabilitated and equipped our health institutions very well. Our educational focus is on technical and vocational education, with three out of the five technical colleges in the state properly rehabilitated and equipped to spearhead the drive in this direction. There are those of Agbor, Sapele and Ofagbe.

“The last component is transformed environment through urban renewal. And I tell you, a lot is being done in this regard”.

Nwakolobia ,who noted the challenges the various liaison offices in the mega city are facing, urged that common ground approach be adopted in engaging the host state to make their operations smooth and cost effective.

Responding, Mr Dasen assured his guest of the preparedness of Plateau to cooperate with Delta in areas of tourism, agriculture and other relevant socio-economic sectors for the good and development of both states. “We are ready to cooperate with you, especially in areas of tourism, agriculture and other socio-economic sectors for the development of our states. There is a long standing history between Plateau and the people of the South-South and I think we can take it a notch higher in our time”.