Odogwu, Okonji Preach Peace In Oshimili South PDP

A life member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Ide of Asaba, Chief Sunny Odogwu, has assured of his support to the party in Oshimili South Local Government Area.

He gave the assurance when the leadership of the party in the area led by the chairman, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, and the state Woman Leader of PDP, Lady Henrietta Omoko, paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba.

Chief Odogwu expressed happiness over the idea of the visit and urged the Dada Okonji led PDP to ensure that they carry everybody along for peace and unity to prevail in the party.

The Ide Ahaba also expressed gladness over the level of commitment and work the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, was doing in the area, calling on the people to support his administration.

Earlier, Ogbueshi Okonji thanked Chief Odogwu for granting them audience and pledged to consult him regularly for guidance, adding that they need his support always.

He informed him that PDP in Oshimili South Local Government Area is peaceful and united and assurance that his executive will continue to reach out to members and non-members for the purpose of landslide victory in coming elections.