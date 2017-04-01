Challenges Before The New Rectors

NEW rectors have been appointed for each of the Delta State-owned polytechnics by the state governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa. They are Professor (Mrs.) Chiemeke Stella Chinye for the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku; Professor Akpodiete Orienru, Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, and Professor Emmanuel Akpoyi Ogujor, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara. Their appointments followed the expiry of the five-year tenure of the former rectors.

We congratulate the rectors on their appointments, which open for them new vistas in their academic careers. It is an indication that they were found to be worthy in character and learning before their elevation, which, hopefully, would see them pilot the affairs of the institutions to greater heights.

As fresh chief executives, the new rectors would spend their preliminary months familiarizing themselves with the core academic, non-academic and administrative issues of the polytechnics as well as matters that relate them to their host communities and other publics. During the period, the rectors would have adequately acquainted themselves with the challenges of administering the tertiary schools and prepared to take them on.

Yet, fortunately for the new helmsmen is the fact that there had been before them trail blazing administrators who, in their time, charted the road map for growth and development upon which they drove the polytechnics to unprecedented heights. The outstanding achievements of their predecessors would further provide the rectors the motivation to beat, or equal, the towering attainments.

With the programmes of the institutions virtually accredited up to the Higher National Diploma level, the focus of the rectors should be to produce technically sound graduates, enriched with core practical orientation, in their various disciplines of study. To accomplish this, the polytechnic heads would need to strategize on how to further develop the institutions’ laboratories, workshops and real skill acquisition centres.

Outside direct government intervention, external aid from corporate organizations should be sought by the rectors to beef up the technological profile of the institutions. In addition, it would be imperative for them to seek external grant from international organizations for infrastructure and content enrichment of their curriculums.

Additionally, emphasis should be on technical and technological equipment of the Institutions and thorough industrial training and development of students as well as the academic staff to enhance their instructional capacities. They should make this level of technical education really attractive and quite edifying.

Beyond the foregoing key issues, the new rectors should engage their host communities in mutually-beneficial relationship to stimulate healthy co-existence between the schools and the communities. They also need to promote healthy industrial relations among both staff and students to guarantee uninterrupted administration and peaceful environment, which would enable them achieve the desired objectives.

Moreover, prudent management of available resources would be critical to the success of the new rectors. There is no doubt about the decline in resources to manage the institutions, just like other sectors of government, but whatever is appropriated and released to them should be judiciously utilized and accounted for.

This is an era when public sector organizations are encouraged to leverage on marketing opportunities to create agencies for internal revenue generation. The rectors should capitalize on existing infrastructure, think outside the box, and develop programmes and projects for financially empowering their schools.

Again, we rejoice with the rectors on their appointments and look forward to yet another trail-blazing era in the administration of the young polytechnics.