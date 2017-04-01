UTME: Ebie Decries Slow Pace Of Registration At Asaba JAMB Office

BY SUNDAY EGEDE

THE Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie has expressed displeasure over the slow pace at which candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) were being registered at the JAMB office in Asaba.

Ebie, whose attention was caught by the huge number of candidates, who besieged JAMB office in Asaba for registration, noted that it would be difficult for JAMB to register a reasonable number of candidates with what was on ground.

“We are greatly concerned about what is happening in the JAMB office, with particular reference to the on-going registration for the forthcoming UTME because a good number of the candidates are our students and children,” he said.

The commissioner, however, enjoined candidates to go to the nearest JAMB accredited registration centre in the state and do their registration in order to decongest the Asaba office of JAMB.

He assured them that he would personally liaise with the state Coordinator of JAMB to explore the possibility of using JAMB accredited centres in neighbouring towns like Ogwashi-Uku, Umunede and Agbor to do their registration, with a view to reducing the pressure on the Asaba centre and to, also, accelerate the registration process in the state.

The State Coordinator of JAMB, Mr. Emeka Mozie was said to have travelled to Abuja on official assignment when the commissioner, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. David Onokpe and other directors in the ministry, visited the office to ascertain what was happening.

Meanwhile, a staff of JAMB, Mr. Andy Okolo, who received the commissioner and his entourage, told him that the students were not adhering to the arrangement put in place by the board to enhance the registration process, adding that a schedule was prepared for all the candidates which they did not adhere to.

Okolo also alleged that some of the students would rather prefer to do their registration for the JAMB examination there because of their firm belief that registration done outside JAMB office may not be genuine, which, according to him, was not correct, adding that it was as a result of this development that the office is usually crowded by candidates.