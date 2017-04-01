Stand For The Truth, Defend The Oppressed, Okowa Urges The Church

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to be resolute as a voice of caution and reconciliation in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Warri, at an interdenominational thanksgiving Service organised by CAN South-South Zone, in honour of the immediate past National President of the association, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Governor Okowa said that the Church must continue to stand for the truth and defend the rights of the oppressed and vulnerable in the society.

He urged the clergy to always give sincere advice to those in authority, pointing out that they should be bold and fearless in correcting leaders who have gone astray.

The governor decried the less emphasis on the message of salvation by some clergymen, describing it as a great disservice to the entire Christendom.

He commended Papa Ayo Oritsejafor for being a voice of the church and urged him not to relent in speaking the truth and defending the oppressed, which was the hallmark of Christianity.

While describing Papa Oritsejafor as a blessing to Nigeria and the entire black race, CAN President, Dr. Supo Ayokunle, said Papa Oritsejafor was a living legend who have succeeded in leaving an enduring legacy for the younger generation and would continue to be celebrated within Christendom.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman CAN, South-South, Bishop Good-Do-Well Avwomakpa, and the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, and the State CAN Chairman, Rev. Gideon Oyibo, all extolled the virtues of Pastor Oritsejafor, describing him as a voice of the church.