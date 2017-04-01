Verification Exercise: We’re Not Responsible For Pay Stoppage -Okwuofu

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

Following the resumption of the verification of civil servants’ credentials, after a short recess, the Chairman, Delta State Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, has said that the commission is not responsible for the stoppage in salaries of some workers as is being alleged in some quarters.

Dame Okwuofu, who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, yesterday, said that the commission’s terms of reference are to check age and other credentials, as well as secure compulsory retirement for workers who are due.

“We are not stopping salaries. Okwuofu verification is not responsible for pausing or stopping salaries. Everyone is entitled to his wages if they work. All necessary grievances should be channelled to the appropriate quarter,” she said.

Commencing screening for Post Primary Education workers in Asaba, Okwuofu, said the exercise, which was originally designed for a three-day duration, would be extended to four days to give ample time for quality verification.

She said that the commission is not a witch hunt machinery but rather a government messenger to bring sanity and ensure due process in the service.

The Civil Service Commission boss, called on office administrators and secretaries in the state to ensure appropriate documentation of workers to avoid irregularities for workers on retirement.

“We are back from the recess we took from this verification exercise. We are going to screen everybody scheduled for this exercise. I assure you that we will ensure thorough verification,” she added.

Okwuofu, however, called on workers to notify their friends and colleagues whose names are on the list.