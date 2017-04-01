ALL over the world, sound economic base and ability to
surmount a country’s dependence on foreign goods,
in addition to checkmating the depletion of its foreign
reserves through market penetration and general acceptance,
standardised home-made goods constitute a major hallmark of
good and democratic government.
In Nigeria, a lot of factors militate against efforts geared
towards eradicating sub-standard goods and their devastating
effects on the consumers in particular and the nation’s economy
in general.
Quality, which is the major key to attracting patronage,
appears, more often than not, to have been neglected by our
local manufacturers. The indictment stems from their flagrant
disregard for laid-down quality standards, poor education and
training, lack of capacity, low market efficiency as a result of
insincerity of purpose, poor finishing and presentation in terms
of aesthetics and packaging. A number of them have also been
discovered to be producing various sub-standard goods, just to
remain in business.
It is obvious that building a globally competitive manufacturing
sector in the country will be a difficult task without a vibrant
private sector, especially Small and Medium Scale Enterprises
(SMEs).
The huge preference for foreign goods in the country, the
discrimination against locally manufactured products is likely
to continue if greater attention is not paid to quality and
the supervision of production activities by the regulatory
agencies.
These agencies, including the Standards Organization of Nigeria
(SON), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration
and Control (NAFDA C) and the Consumer Protection Council
(CPC), must enhance the monitoring of the operations and
activities of the manufacturers. The complaints of consumers
on the quality of goods produced in the country should no
longer be treated with kid gloves but thoroughly investigated,
which will be followed by possible arrest and prosecution of
manufacturers suspected to be involved in the act.
The manufacture of sub-standard goods in the country, no
doubt, is an evil wind, which blows no one any good and
must not be allowed to continue in the interest of national
growth.
Government has a huge role to play in curbing the current
menace. Apart from enforcing laws against manufacturers
who lower standards and flood our markets with substandard
goods, it must enhance support for the private
sector, particularly the SMEs, to enable them achieve greater
competitiveness in terms of technological readiness, business
sophistication, market size and efficiency.
If our locally manufactured goods must win the confidence
of Nigerians and make meaningful impact on the country’s
economy, manufacturers must jettison past attitudes and imbibe
the culture of quality in their operations. There is no doubt that
poor and non-adherence to standards is ravaging all sectors of
the economy, including the building industry where rampant
cases of collapsed buildings have been traced to sub-standard
materials and poor quality control and supervision by the
relevant agencies.
Drugs and food products are also not spared as Nigerians
continue to live amidst grave dangers to their health and safety.
There is an urgent need for better quality control mechanisms
and greater response to feedback by consumers before the
country is destroyed by sub-standard goods.
This not only disturbing but indeed a misconception that has,
over the years, constituted a clog in the wheel of progress.
For us to win the war against sub-standard goods, there is
the need for attitudinal change from both the manufacturers
and the consumers, while regulators of quality and standards
should also up their games.