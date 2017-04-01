Winning The War Against Sub-Standard Goods

ALL over the world, sound economic base and ability to

surmount a country’s dependence on foreign goods,

in addition to checkmating the depletion of its foreign

reserves through market penetration and general acceptance,

standardised home-made goods constitute a major hallmark of

good and democratic government.

In Nigeria, a lot of factors militate against efforts geared

towards eradicating sub-standard goods and their devastating

effects on the consumers in particular and the nation’s economy

in general.

Quality, which is the major key to attracting patronage,

appears, more often than not, to have been neglected by our

local manufacturers. The indictment stems from their flagrant

disregard for laid-down quality standards, poor education and

training, lack of capacity, low market efficiency as a result of

insincerity of purpose, poor finishing and presentation in terms

of aesthetics and packaging. A number of them have also been

discovered to be producing various sub-standard goods, just to

remain in business.

It is obvious that building a globally competitive manufacturing

sector in the country will be a difficult task without a vibrant

private sector, especially Small and Medium Scale Enterprises

(SMEs).

The huge preference for foreign goods in the country, the

discrimination against locally manufactured products is likely

to continue if greater attention is not paid to quality and

the supervision of production activities by the regulatory

agencies.

These agencies, including the Standards Organization of Nigeria

(SON), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration

and Control (NAFDA C) and the Consumer Protection Council

(CPC), must enhance the monitoring of the operations and

activities of the manufacturers. The complaints of consumers

on the quality of goods produced in the country should no

longer be treated with kid gloves but thoroughly investigated,

which will be followed by possible arrest and prosecution of

manufacturers suspected to be involved in the act.

The manufacture of sub-standard goods in the country, no

doubt, is an evil wind, which blows no one any good and

must not be allowed to continue in the interest of national

growth.

Government has a huge role to play in curbing the current

menace. Apart from enforcing laws against manufacturers

who lower standards and flood our markets with substandard

goods, it must enhance support for the private

sector, particularly the SMEs, to enable them achieve greater

competitiveness in terms of technological readiness, business

sophistication, market size and efficiency.

If our locally manufactured goods must win the confidence

of Nigerians and make meaningful impact on the country’s

economy, manufacturers must jettison past attitudes and imbibe

the culture of quality in their operations. There is no doubt that

poor and non-adherence to standards is ravaging all sectors of

the economy, including the building industry where rampant

cases of collapsed buildings have been traced to sub-standard

materials and poor quality control and supervision by the

relevant agencies.

Drugs and food products are also not spared as Nigerians

continue to live amidst grave dangers to their health and safety.

There is an urgent need for better quality control mechanisms

and greater response to feedback by consumers before the

country is destroyed by sub-standard goods.

This not only disturbing but indeed a misconception that has,

over the years, constituted a clog in the wheel of progress.

For us to win the war against sub-standard goods, there is

the need for attitudinal change from both the manufacturers

and the consumers, while regulators of quality and standards

should also up their games.