Herdsmen Crisis: Fulani Herdsmen Directed To Withdraw From Ossissa

Fulani herdsmen have been directed to withdraw from

their location in Ossissa as a measure to check violent

attacks in the community.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Non-Indigenes,

Hon. Muktar Usman who gave the directive, said the action

followed the growing frosty relationship resulting in the killing

of three herdsmen in one month.

Hon. Usman said in compliance with the directive, the

herdsmen have relocated to Ogwashi-Uku while others moved

to Anambra and the North.

He traced the genesis of the crisis to the herdsmen who

refused to leave the area after the community demanded for

their withdrawal following the destruction of their farmlands

by the cattle rearers last year.

According to him, the community has been complaining

about the refusal of the herdsmen to vacate their area.

Hon. Usman stated that earlier this year, two herdsmen

were killed while a leader of the herdsmen, Alhaji Adamu

Mohammed, was killed last Friday and buried in the bush.

He disclosed that on the directive of the state Governor,

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, a peace meeting was held during which

the commissioner of police advised bereaved family members

against revenge as the police would deal with the situation.

The governor’s aide said he had directed the herdsmen to

quite the Ossissa community and move to Ogwashi-Uku for

peace to reign in the area.

He affirmed that arrangement in place to compensate families

of the three herdsmen killed in the last one month.

While criticizing persons who fuel the crisis by engaging in

collection of money from the herdsmen, Hon. Usman appealed

to communities to report problems to theh appropriate government

agencies instead of taking laws into their hands.