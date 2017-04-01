Fulani herdsmen have been directed to withdraw from
their location in Ossissa as a measure to check violent
attacks in the community.
The Special Assistant to the Governor on Non-Indigenes,
Hon. Muktar Usman who gave the directive, said the action
followed the growing frosty relationship resulting in the killing
of three herdsmen in one month.
Hon. Usman said in compliance with the directive, the
herdsmen have relocated to Ogwashi-Uku while others moved
to Anambra and the North.
He traced the genesis of the crisis to the herdsmen who
refused to leave the area after the community demanded for
their withdrawal following the destruction of their farmlands
by the cattle rearers last year.
According to him, the community has been complaining
about the refusal of the herdsmen to vacate their area.
Hon. Usman stated that earlier this year, two herdsmen
were killed while a leader of the herdsmen, Alhaji Adamu
Mohammed, was killed last Friday and buried in the bush.
He disclosed that on the directive of the state Governor,
Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, a peace meeting was held during which
the commissioner of police advised bereaved family members
against revenge as the police would deal with the situation.
The governor’s aide said he had directed the herdsmen to
quite the Ossissa community and move to Ogwashi-Uku for
peace to reign in the area.
He affirmed that arrangement in place to compensate families
of the three herdsmen killed in the last one month.
While criticizing persons who fuel the crisis by engaging in
collection of money from the herdsmen, Hon. Usman appealed
to communities to report problems to theh appropriate government
agencies instead of taking laws into their hands.