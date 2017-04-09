BBNaija Final: Deltans In Massive Vote Gridlock For Efe

As the national reality show ‘Big Brother

Naija’ gets hotter towards a conclusive end,

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has

thrown his weight behind Efe Ejeba, the Delta

representative at the Big Brother Naija going on in

South Africa, with a call on Deltans both at home

and abroad to do same in order to enable him

bag the N25million prize. The move has triggered

a wave oif massive support for the housdemate

among Deltans.

Describing Efe as an epitome of exemplary

conduct Okowa said that Efe has conducted himself

well all throughout the period he has spent in the

house.The Governor said Delta state is proud of

the conduct and behavior of Efe in the competition

as he has remained out of controversies in the Big

Brother’s House.

In a statement issued in Asaba on Wednesday

by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu,

Governor Okowa lauded Efe Ejeba for being a good

ambassador of Delta state, adding that the state

government will continue to support talented

Deltans to achieve their dreams.

Okowa said, “As a state, we are very delighted

that our son Efe is in the finals of the #BBNaija

competition. We are glad that he is relating very

well with the house mates and has survived all the

evictions and avoided controversies in the house.”

“He has portrayed the Delta character of being

a true patriot and a worthy ambassador of the

state. “As a state we have continued to support

talents in sports, creative entertainment and even

in business and it is our hope that Efe will make us

proud again.”

“On behalf of the first family of Delta state,

we urge Deltans and indeed Nigerians to support

Efe to clinch the prize money. “Beyond the prize

money, he has displayed leadership traits that have

distinguished him as a role model,” the Governor

emphasizedKeying into the directives of the State

Governor, Deltans in large droves were seen during

the week throwing their weight behind Efe with

many seen painting Facebook and other social

media platforms red in canvassing support for the

Urhobo born Efe to emerge victorious at the contest

in South Africa.

While many offered huge sums of cash to friends

and fans to secure airtime and enable them vote,

some in Warri led a procession of cars with flyers

and blaring speakers round the streets of Warri to

canvass for support for Efe. Efe, who is specifically

from Okpe Local Government Area of the oil-rich

Delta State, is also enjoying huge support from

the member representing Okpe Constituency in

the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Sheriff

Oborevwori who has announced on his Facebook

page to give out airtime to any person who wishes

to vote for Efe.Ovie Success Ossai, an aide of the

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who haD been

criticizing the reality show since it commenced, has indicated great interest, saying for the sake of Efe, he

supports the programme and will vote.

Ossai who splashed a whopping N250, 000

Recharge Cards in support of Big Brother Housemate,

Efe, took to his Facebook wall days back to announce

free recharge card to support the Big Brother

Housemate, Efe. The people of Delta are optimistic

that Efe having moved to this level will emerge

winner of the contest. The contest is getting hotter

with the last eviction done on Sunday where Bally

was evicted leaving behind five to contest for the

N25million prize. The winner will emerge following

the number of votes from their fans.

Ejeba Efe Michael (born February 25, 1993)

popularly known as Efe Ejeba or simply Efe, is

a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, actor and reality

television show star. Efe is the most popular Big

Brother Naija 2017 housemate, having over 6 per

cent of fans, compared with the other housemates.

The ‘Warri Boy’ Efe is the only one still inside the

BBN House following Bally’s eviction and he is now

contesting for Biggies grand prize with only ladies. Efe

‘Based On Logistics’ as he is fondly called by viewers,

has, so far compeorted himself in the Big Brother

Naija House, staying clear from all kinds of drama.

Despite his nose picking habit, the Delta State-born,

Jos-based rapper has taken everyone by surprise with

the support from viewers.After being nominated for

possible eviction, Efe pulled an incredible 39.9per

cent 58/59 per cent out of 100 per cent to stay in the

Big Brother Naija House. As a rapper, Efe’s musical

style is referred to as Pidgin-English rap. Efe is one

of the housemates in the 2017 Big Brother Naija

television shows. Efe moved to Lagos because it is

“where it all happens’’ and worked his way up to earn

recognition. Efe is a graduate in Economics; he enjoys

cooking and is confident his easy-flowing attitude will help him win over Housemates’

plots. Big Brother Naija is the

second season of the Nigerian

version of the reality show Big

Brother. Ex-housemate, Ebuka

Obi-Uchendu from Season One,

as the host. The season began

broadcasting on January 22,

2017 and is slated to end after

78 days with a grand finale

scheduled to take place on

Sunday, April 9, 2017.