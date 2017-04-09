As the national reality show ‘Big Brother
Naija’ gets hotter towards a conclusive end,
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has
thrown his weight behind Efe Ejeba, the Delta
representative at the Big Brother Naija going on in
South Africa, with a call on Deltans both at home
and abroad to do same in order to enable him
bag the N25million prize. The move has triggered
a wave oif massive support for the housdemate
among Deltans.
Describing Efe as an epitome of exemplary
conduct Okowa said that Efe has conducted himself
well all throughout the period he has spent in the
house.The Governor said Delta state is proud of
the conduct and behavior of Efe in the competition
as he has remained out of controversies in the Big
Brother’s House.
In a statement issued in Asaba on Wednesday
by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu,
Governor Okowa lauded Efe Ejeba for being a good
ambassador of Delta state, adding that the state
government will continue to support talented
Deltans to achieve their dreams.
Okowa said, “As a state, we are very delighted
that our son Efe is in the finals of the #BBNaija
competition. We are glad that he is relating very
well with the house mates and has survived all the
evictions and avoided controversies in the house.”
“He has portrayed the Delta character of being
a true patriot and a worthy ambassador of the
state. “As a state we have continued to support
talents in sports, creative entertainment and even
in business and it is our hope that Efe will make us
proud again.”
“On behalf of the first family of Delta state,
we urge Deltans and indeed Nigerians to support
Efe to clinch the prize money. “Beyond the prize
money, he has displayed leadership traits that have
distinguished him as a role model,” the Governor
emphasizedKeying into the directives of the State
Governor, Deltans in large droves were seen during
the week throwing their weight behind Efe with
many seen painting Facebook and other social
media platforms red in canvassing support for the
Urhobo born Efe to emerge victorious at the contest
in South Africa.
While many offered huge sums of cash to friends
and fans to secure airtime and enable them vote,
some in Warri led a procession of cars with flyers
and blaring speakers round the streets of Warri to
canvass for support for Efe. Efe, who is specifically
from Okpe Local Government Area of the oil-rich
Delta State, is also enjoying huge support from
the member representing Okpe Constituency in
the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Sheriff
Oborevwori who has announced on his Facebook
page to give out airtime to any person who wishes
to vote for Efe.Ovie Success Ossai, an aide of the
Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who haD been
criticizing the reality show since it commenced, has indicated great interest, saying for the sake of Efe, he
supports the programme and will vote.
Ossai who splashed a whopping N250, 000
Recharge Cards in support of Big Brother Housemate,
Efe, took to his Facebook wall days back to announce
free recharge card to support the Big Brother
Housemate, Efe. The people of Delta are optimistic
that Efe having moved to this level will emerge
winner of the contest. The contest is getting hotter
with the last eviction done on Sunday where Bally
was evicted leaving behind five to contest for the
N25million prize. The winner will emerge following
the number of votes from their fans.
Ejeba Efe Michael (born February 25, 1993)
popularly known as Efe Ejeba or simply Efe, is
a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, actor and reality
television show star. Efe is the most popular Big
Brother Naija 2017 housemate, having over 6 per
cent of fans, compared with the other housemates.
The ‘Warri Boy’ Efe is the only one still inside the
BBN House following Bally’s eviction and he is now
contesting for Biggies grand prize with only ladies. Efe
‘Based On Logistics’ as he is fondly called by viewers,
has, so far compeorted himself in the Big Brother
Naija House, staying clear from all kinds of drama.
Despite his nose picking habit, the Delta State-born,
Jos-based rapper has taken everyone by surprise with
the support from viewers.After being nominated for
possible eviction, Efe pulled an incredible 39.9per
cent 58/59 per cent out of 100 per cent to stay in the
Big Brother Naija House. As a rapper, Efe’s musical
style is referred to as Pidgin-English rap. Efe is one
of the housemates in the 2017 Big Brother Naija
television shows. Efe moved to Lagos because it is
“where it all happens’’ and worked his way up to earn
recognition. Efe is a graduate in Economics; he enjoys
cooking and is confident his easy-flowing attitude will help him win over Housemates’
plots. Big Brother Naija is the
second season of the Nigerian
version of the reality show Big
Brother. Ex-housemate, Ebuka
Obi-Uchendu from Season One,
as the host. The season began
broadcasting on January 22,
2017 and is slated to end after
78 days with a grand finale
scheduled to take place on
Sunday, April 9, 2017.