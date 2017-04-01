Dame Okowa Calls For Proper Sensitisation On Issues Affecting Delta

BY CHIBUZOR ISICHEI THE wife of the State Governor, Dame

Edith Okowa, has stressed the need

for proper sensitization of the

populace on issues affecting the state.

Dame Okowa stated this yesterday

while receiving Women Leaders of the

Joint Council of the Nigeria Labour

Congress and Trade Union Congress

Committee in her office in Government

House, Asaba.

The Governor’s wife thanked the

women group for their support for the

state government and commended their

role in sustaining the peace among the

labour force.

She said development cannot thrive in

an atmosphere of rancour, hence the need

to always employ dialogue whenever

conflicts arose.

Dame Okowa intimated the group on

the activities of her project, 05 Initiative,

in reaching out to the sick, the hungry

and thirsty, the homeless and those in

prisons, stressing that her arms were

open to as many as wanted to partner with

her, in changing the world, one person

at a time.

She also enjoined Deltans to remain

calm and patient with the government,

even at this time, when the state and

nation were going through its phase of

challenges.

The chairperson women committee,

Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Vera

Osilonya, said the essence of the visit

was to familiarize the group with the

governor’s wife and extend their arms of

partnership.

She said that they are women leaders

in Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade

Union Congress (TUC) championing

the course of women in various groups,

whose work is to encourage, enlighten

and educate other women so that they

can be able to