BY CHIBUZOR ISICHEI THE wife of the State Governor, Dame
Edith Okowa, has stressed the need
for proper sensitization of the
populace on issues affecting the state.
Dame Okowa stated this yesterday
while receiving Women Leaders of the
Joint Council of the Nigeria Labour
Congress and Trade Union Congress
Committee in her office in Government
House, Asaba.
The Governor’s wife thanked the
women group for their support for the
state government and commended their
role in sustaining the peace among the
labour force.
She said development cannot thrive in
an atmosphere of rancour, hence the need
to always employ dialogue whenever
conflicts arose.
Dame Okowa intimated the group on
the activities of her project, 05 Initiative,
in reaching out to the sick, the hungry
and thirsty, the homeless and those in
prisons, stressing that her arms were
open to as many as wanted to partner with
her, in changing the world, one person
at a time.
She also enjoined Deltans to remain
calm and patient with the government,
even at this time, when the state and
nation were going through its phase of
challenges.
The chairperson women committee,
Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Vera
Osilonya, said the essence of the visit
was to familiarize the group with the
governor’s wife and extend their arms of
partnership.
She said that they are women leaders
in Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade
Union Congress (TUC) championing
the course of women in various groups,
whose work is to encourage, enlighten
and educate other women so that they
can be able to