Remain Supportive Of PDP Administration, Bello Tells Party Members

By Vincent Anikwushe The Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ika South

Local Government Area, Hon. Collins Bello, has charged

party faithful in the area to remain resolute and steadfast

in their support for the present administration, emphasizing that

all hands should be on deck to return Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

for a second term come 2019.

Hon. Bello gave the charge during the empowerment of party

faithful in Ward 5, Ekuku-Agbor, by the leadership of the PDP

in Ika South.

The PDP boss commended the elders of the party as well as

elected and appointed political office holders from the area for

their support for the leadership of the party and the Peoples

Democratic Party in the area, saying that their support and

contributions have in no small measure kept the party alive.

He reiterated his stand against imposition of candidates in the

forthcoming Local Government elections in the state, insisting

that all candidates must go through primary election as any

candidate who emerges victorious will fly the party’s flag in

the council polls.

He advised beneficiaries of the empowerment programme

to make judicious use of the money to boost their businesses aimed at improving their living standards.

In an interview, the commissioner for Basic and Secondary

Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, while commending Governor Okowa

for his massive developmental strides across the state in line

with the SMART Agenda, urged members of the PDP in Ika South

and the state in general to continue to promote the ideals of

the party and work as a team to return Governor Okowa for a

second term come 2019.

While also applauding the leadership of the party in Ika South

for carrying members along, he advised the beneficiaries of the

empowerment programme to use the money wisely to better

their lives, maintaining that better days were ahead for Deltans

with Governor Okowa at the driver’s seat.

On his part, the Chairman of Ward 5, Mr. Nmonyem Ifeanyi,

lauded the leadership of the party for empowering members

of the party in his ward, just as he implored the people to keep

faith with the party.

Also in an interview, some of the beneficiaries, who could not

hide their joy, thanked the leadership of the party for putting

smiles on their faces, pledging their unflinching support and

loyalty to the PDP and Governor Ifeanyi Okwa.