By Vincent Anikwushe The Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ika South
Local Government Area, Hon. Collins Bello, has charged
party faithful in the area to remain resolute and steadfast
in their support for the present administration, emphasizing that
all hands should be on deck to return Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
for a second term come 2019.
Hon. Bello gave the charge during the empowerment of party
faithful in Ward 5, Ekuku-Agbor, by the leadership of the PDP
in Ika South.
The PDP boss commended the elders of the party as well as
elected and appointed political office holders from the area for
their support for the leadership of the party and the Peoples
Democratic Party in the area, saying that their support and
contributions have in no small measure kept the party alive.
He reiterated his stand against imposition of candidates in the
forthcoming Local Government elections in the state, insisting
that all candidates must go through primary election as any
candidate who emerges victorious will fly the party’s flag in
the council polls.
He advised beneficiaries of the empowerment programme
to make judicious use of the money to boost their businesses aimed at improving their living standards.
In an interview, the commissioner for Basic and Secondary
Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, while commending Governor Okowa
for his massive developmental strides across the state in line
with the SMART Agenda, urged members of the PDP in Ika South
and the state in general to continue to promote the ideals of
the party and work as a team to return Governor Okowa for a
second term come 2019.
While also applauding the leadership of the party in Ika South
for carrying members along, he advised the beneficiaries of the
empowerment programme to use the money wisely to better
their lives, maintaining that better days were ahead for Deltans
with Governor Okowa at the driver’s seat.
On his part, the Chairman of Ward 5, Mr. Nmonyem Ifeanyi,
lauded the leadership of the party for empowering members
of the party in his ward, just as he implored the people to keep
faith with the party.
Also in an interview, some of the beneficiaries, who could not
hide their joy, thanked the leadership of the party for putting
smiles on their faces, pledging their unflinching support and
loyalty to the PDP and Governor Ifeanyi Okwa.