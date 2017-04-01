You cannot love someone without having feeling for
him. It is only a wood that does not have feelings; you
are an emotional being. I was in a place when I heard
a young man discussing with a woman that he has been in
a relationship with a lady for about eight months and they
were already planning for their wedding in the next four
months from then; he said with all their planning that he
has no feelings for the lady he wants to marry. He said he
went as far as kissing her but all to no avail.
Please my dear lady, don’t marry someone that you do
not have emotional feeling for. I carried out a research
some time ago between young men/ladies concerning how
they feel when they are with their opposite sex
friends and their intimate friend or when they
call on phone. One of the young men said that
when his opposite sex friends call him, he feels
normal but when the one he is emotionally attached
to calls him, he experience some goose
bumps all over his body, some said that they
experience movement of their penis when she
call, etc. Then some of the ladies said that when
he calls they experience a warm trigger in their
body that they cannot explain but it makes them
feel good while some also said that they sense
a reaction from their breast region especially at the nipple,
etc. Majority of the young men/ladies said that they feel the
same even when he/she is not there but just remembering
or hearing his name being mentioned they feel the same
trigger/sensation. You don’t need to kiss, hug or make love
before you have this feeling, and you should know that it is
not wrong having this feeling.
2. IS HE MATURE?
Maturity is not in size or broad chest else I personally
would have been disqualified. Maturity is not also in how
much a man has in his bank account. Many young men possess
a broad chest, fat account, age wise they are fit for marriage
but they are not mature at all; physically, mentally, spiritually
and emotionally they are not mature. Can he handle
relationship? Any man that is making proposal to you and
the parents are still spoon feeding or doing baby friendly
for, is not mature enough to manage a relationship with you.
There is an adage that says “you can’t be training a child and
he will be training a dog”. Any man that cannot do anything
for himself without the parents doing it for him is not mature
to marry else his parents will be the determinant of how his
home will be run. Look for someone that is independent and
not “mummy’s boy”, someone that can take his decision and
ready to face the consequences of his decision.
3. DOES HE KNOW HIS LIFE PURPOSE?
According to late Myles Munroe “The greatest tragedy is
not death but a man without purpose”. As a lady, before accepting
proposal you have to know and identify your purpose
in life so that when the suitor comes, with your purpose you
can make analysis. A man who knows his purpose and tallies
with yours is a man worth marrying. A lot of young men do
not know their life purpose; that is why they go to and fro
without specific direction. Any direction the wind blows them
to, they go. You cannot afford to marry a man without bearing,
no direction, no life agenda and no plan for life else your life
can be miserable and unstable as the water.
4. AM I PROUD OF HIM?
Do not make the mistake of accepting the proposal of a
man that you know you are not proud enough to even introduce
to your friends, family, pastors, etc., also someone you
are not proud to call your husband. A young man called me
on phone one day and was very angry; he was complaining
that the wife was not proud of him. He said that whenever
the wife want to introduce him to her friends/colleagues in
office, she introduce him either as a friend or a relation. If
you know within you that he is not the type you can be proud
to introduce to people then don’t accept his proposal. Also, if
you cannot walk with him without been ashamed then do not
accept his proposal. You should choose a man that is proud
of you to introduce to people that matters in his life and
you on your own part is proud to introduce
to people that matters in your life without
shame or fear.
5. IS HE SELF CENTERED?
A woman complained lately about her husband
that he is too selfish and self-centered.
She went on saying that her husband’s hand
is super glue and that he is only concerned
about what he can get from you and not what
he can give you. She said even to bring out
money for feeding and the children’s school
fees is an issue. After all her complains, I discovered
that she did not take note of it during their dating/
courtship. A giver is not difficult to know, if he is giving you
during courtship out of pretence just to get you then watch
his giving to others. A man that is selfless will most likely be
a loving, supportive husband and father. You too should be
a giver; giving should not be one-sided else the other may
withdraw. Be a giver no matter how small; men appreciate
little things done for them by their spouse.
6. DOES HE APPRECIATE FEMINITY?
A man who recognizes your beauty, inside and out and
appreciates your feminity is worth keeping. He will respect
you as a woman/wife and have a better understanding of
your purpose in your marriage with him. He will value you
completely, not only for your physical appearance or features.
Any man that does not appreciate feminity, when he marries
you, he will not also appreciate you no matter how you look.
So go for someone that will appreciate you for whom/what
you are, someone that will appreciate you as a person. You
as a person should work on making yourself the sort of lady
that a Godly Christian would like to marry. Be kind, reliable,
courteous, a cheerful giver and attractive but not seductive.
Have your life disciplined, Godly and in reasonable good
order and be full of love. Have something interesting about
you and work on it. You need to stand out from the crowd
of ladies in your unique way, get interested in the things of
God, and do something different that will bring out your
uniqueness. Above all, depend on God for the right choice of
a life partner.