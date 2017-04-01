What Women Should Look Out For In Men They Intend To Marry

You cannot love someone without having feeling for

him. It is only a wood that does not have feelings; you

are an emotional being. I was in a place when I heard

a young man discussing with a woman that he has been in

a relationship with a lady for about eight months and they

were already planning for their wedding in the next four

months from then; he said with all their planning that he

has no feelings for the lady he wants to marry. He said he

went as far as kissing her but all to no avail.

Please my dear lady, don’t marry someone that you do

not have emotional feeling for. I carried out a research

some time ago between young men/ladies concerning how

they feel when they are with their opposite sex

friends and their intimate friend or when they

call on phone. One of the young men said that

when his opposite sex friends call him, he feels

normal but when the one he is emotionally attached

to calls him, he experience some goose

bumps all over his body, some said that they

experience movement of their penis when she

call, etc. Then some of the ladies said that when

he calls they experience a warm trigger in their

body that they cannot explain but it makes them

feel good while some also said that they sense

a reaction from their breast region especially at the nipple,

etc. Majority of the young men/ladies said that they feel the

same even when he/she is not there but just remembering

or hearing his name being mentioned they feel the same

trigger/sensation. You don’t need to kiss, hug or make love

before you have this feeling, and you should know that it is

not wrong having this feeling.

2. IS HE MATURE?

Maturity is not in size or broad chest else I personally

would have been disqualified. Maturity is not also in how

much a man has in his bank account. Many young men possess

a broad chest, fat account, age wise they are fit for marriage

but they are not mature at all; physically, mentally, spiritually

and emotionally they are not mature. Can he handle

relationship? Any man that is making proposal to you and

the parents are still spoon feeding or doing baby friendly

for, is not mature enough to manage a relationship with you.

There is an adage that says “you can’t be training a child and

he will be training a dog”. Any man that cannot do anything

for himself without the parents doing it for him is not mature

to marry else his parents will be the determinant of how his

home will be run. Look for someone that is independent and

not “mummy’s boy”, someone that can take his decision and

ready to face the consequences of his decision.

3. DOES HE KNOW HIS LIFE PURPOSE?

According to late Myles Munroe “The greatest tragedy is

not death but a man without purpose”. As a lady, before accepting

proposal you have to know and identify your purpose

in life so that when the suitor comes, with your purpose you

can make analysis. A man who knows his purpose and tallies

with yours is a man worth marrying. A lot of young men do

not know their life purpose; that is why they go to and fro

without specific direction. Any direction the wind blows them

to, they go. You cannot afford to marry a man without bearing,

no direction, no life agenda and no plan for life else your life

can be miserable and unstable as the water.

4. AM I PROUD OF HIM?

Do not make the mistake of accepting the proposal of a

man that you know you are not proud enough to even introduce

to your friends, family, pastors, etc., also someone you

are not proud to call your husband. A young man called me

on phone one day and was very angry; he was complaining

that the wife was not proud of him. He said that whenever

the wife want to introduce him to her friends/colleagues in

office, she introduce him either as a friend or a relation. If

you know within you that he is not the type you can be proud

to introduce to people then don’t accept his proposal. Also, if

you cannot walk with him without been ashamed then do not

accept his proposal. You should choose a man that is proud

of you to introduce to people that matters in his life and

you on your own part is proud to introduce

to people that matters in your life without

shame or fear.

5. IS HE SELF CENTERED?

A woman complained lately about her husband

that he is too selfish and self-centered.

She went on saying that her husband’s hand

is super glue and that he is only concerned

about what he can get from you and not what

he can give you. She said even to bring out

money for feeding and the children’s school

fees is an issue. After all her complains, I discovered

that she did not take note of it during their dating/

courtship. A giver is not difficult to know, if he is giving you

during courtship out of pretence just to get you then watch

his giving to others. A man that is selfless will most likely be

a loving, supportive husband and father. You too should be

a giver; giving should not be one-sided else the other may

withdraw. Be a giver no matter how small; men appreciate

little things done for them by their spouse.

6. DOES HE APPRECIATE FEMINITY?

A man who recognizes your beauty, inside and out and

appreciates your feminity is worth keeping. He will respect

you as a woman/wife and have a better understanding of

your purpose in your marriage with him. He will value you

completely, not only for your physical appearance or features.

Any man that does not appreciate feminity, when he marries

you, he will not also appreciate you no matter how you look.

So go for someone that will appreciate you for whom/what

you are, someone that will appreciate you as a person. You

as a person should work on making yourself the sort of lady

that a Godly Christian would like to marry. Be kind, reliable,

courteous, a cheerful giver and attractive but not seductive.

Have your life disciplined, Godly and in reasonable good

order and be full of love. Have something interesting about

you and work on it. You need to stand out from the crowd

of ladies in your unique way, get interested in the things of

God, and do something different that will bring out your

uniqueness. Above all, depend on God for the right choice of

a life partner.