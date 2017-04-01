World Cup, Afcon: Nigeria’s Priority –Garba Lawal

GARBA Lawal has urged the Nigeria national team to make qualifications to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 African Cup of Nations their priorities.

On Thursday, the Super Eagles continued their rise in the global football rankings as they moved to 40th in the world, fifth in Africa despite their absence at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

But the former international, capped 53 times by Nigeria, insists that Gernot Rohr and his charges must avoid the distractions and focus on getting Nigeria to Russia and South Africa.

“Nobody expected us to win AFCON in 2013, but we came out victorious. Friendly games is not a must win as it only offer the coaches an opportunity to assess the players.

“Knowing how they are playing and their shape. The important things before us now are the 2019 African Cup of Nations and 2018 World Cup qualifiers,” he continued.

“I believe by now the coach knows the players that could offer him the result and as manager he should know his team already and the injury situations of the players and their replacements.”