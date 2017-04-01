THE Delta State Government
has charged stakeholders in the communities, including traditional
rulers, women and youth leaders, market women
organisations, students, religious and opinion leaders,
as well as care givers, to ensure that the HIV/AIDS education and sensitisation
gets to every nook and cranny of the various communities
in the state.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Festus Ovie Agas gave the charge while flagging off the integrated HIV/AIDS testing services at the community level, as well as HIV/AIDS sensitisation and education on the dangers of the HIV/AIDS pandemic at Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government
Area Recently.
The SSG, who is the Chairman,
Delta State Action Committee
on AIDS (DELSACA), said that the exercise, which is under the auspices of DELSACA,
would include malaria treatment, blood pressure check, sugar level check and other related services.
According to him, the exercise
which is scheduled to take place in 20 selected communities from 10 local
government areas in the state is also targeted at bringing HIV/AIDS education
and services to the grassroots.
He also inferred that the exercise is to ensure that people at the grassroots fully understand what HIV/AIDS is all about, and the appropriate
steps to take in order to prevent contracting and transmitting the virus and when infection has occurred, other related services.
rate of Delta State was as high as 5.8 per cent. It is heart-warming to state that presently, it has reduced significantly to 0.7 per cent according to the survey carried
out among the general population,” he enthused.
While maintaining that the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa administration
is very passionate
about HIV/AIDS and the general wellbeing of Deltans, he said “our vision is to see a Delta State that is completely free of HIV/AIDS and its effects
on the citizenry.”
In his address, the Chairman,
Ika North-East Local Government Area, Barr. Francis
Ebonka, while commending
the state government for the flag-off of the exercise in his council area, enjoined the people to avail themselves of the exercise to know their health status, saying that health is wealth.