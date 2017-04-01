Govt Flags Off Integrated HIV/AIDS Testing In Communities

THE Delta State Government

has charged stakeholders in the communities, including traditional

rulers, women and youth leaders, market women

organisations, students, religious and opinion leaders,

as well as care givers, to ensure that the HIV/AIDS education and sensitisation

gets to every nook and cranny of the various communities

in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Festus Ovie Agas gave the charge while flagging off the integrated HIV/AIDS testing services at the community level, as well as HIV/AIDS sensitisation and education on the dangers of the HIV/AIDS pandemic at Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government

Area Recently.

The SSG, who is the Chairman,

Delta State Action Committee

on AIDS (DELSACA), said that the exercise, which is under the auspices of DELSACA,

would include malaria treatment, blood pressure check, sugar level check and other related services.

According to him, the exercise

which is scheduled to take place in 20 selected communities from 10 local

government areas in the state is also targeted at bringing HIV/AIDS education

and services to the grassroots.

He also inferred that the exercise is to ensure that people at the grassroots fully understand what HIV/AIDS is all about, and the appropriate

steps to take in order to prevent contracting and transmitting the virus and when infection has occurred, other related services.

According to him, the exercise

which is scheduled to take place in 20 selected communities from 10 local

government areas in the state is also targeted at bringing HIV/AIDS education

and services to the grassroots.

He also inferred that the exercise is to ensure that people at the grassroots fully understand what HIV/AIDS is all about, and the appropriate

steps to take in order to prevent contracting and transmitting the virus and when infection has occurred, It is worthy to note that some years back, HIV prevalence

rate of Delta State was as high as 5.8 per cent. It is heart-warming to state that presently, it has reduced significantly to 0.7 per cent according to the survey carried

out among the general population,” he enthused.

While maintaining that the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa administration

is very passionate

about HIV/AIDS and the general wellbeing of Deltans, he said “our vision is to see a Delta State that is completely free of HIV/AIDS and its effects

on the citizenry.”

In his address, the Chairman,

Ika North-East Local Government Area, Barr. Francis

Ebonka, while commending

the state government for the flag-off of the exercise in his council area, enjoined the people to avail themselves of the exercise to know their health status, saying that health is wealth.