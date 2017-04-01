BY SAM DUVWODE
THE Delta State Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley
Otuaro, has said that marriage was ordained by God for couples to establish
new homes that will worship Him in truth and in spirit.
Barr. Otuaro, stated this in Benin City, Edo State, during
the traditional marriage ceremony between Bunaebi Yolo and Bulou Kosin, his Senior Special Assistant on Communication.
The state deputy governor
congratulated the new couple, Hon. and Mrs. Bulou Kosin for allowing the love they nurtured for each other
culminate into marriage and wished them the best in their matrimony.
According to him, genuine love anchored on the supervision
of the Almighty God is a sure way to enjoying uninterrupted marital bliss. Barr. Otuaro, challenged them to uphold unconditional
love and shun other things that will not glorify God in their lives.
He described the groom as a man with all the qualities
that could make a successful
marriage and assured
them of his prayers at all times.
The marriage was earlier consummated in the Ijaw native law and custom during
which the groom paid the bride prize before parental
prayers were offered for them.
The couple, Hon. and Mrs. Kosin later danced out to appreciate guests that graced the occasion. The celebrants cut their cake, fed each other and danced to the admiration of all.
The groom, Hon. Kosin who could not hide his joy translated his appreciation through Izon songs.
The traditional marriage
was attended by eminent
dignitaries from Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States, including Hon. Steve Eruotor and other government
functionaries of Delta State.