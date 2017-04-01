Otuaro Challenges Couples To Uphold Unconditional Love

BY SAM DUVWODE

THE Delta State Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley

Otuaro, has said that marriage was ordained by God for couples to establish

new homes that will worship Him in truth and in spirit.

Barr. Otuaro, stated this in Benin City, Edo State, during

the traditional marriage ceremony between Bunaebi Yolo and Bulou Kosin, his Senior Special Assistant on Communication.

The state deputy governor

congratulated the new couple, Hon. and Mrs. Bulou Kosin for allowing the love they nurtured for each other

culminate into marriage and wished them the best in their matrimony.

According to him, genuine love anchored on the supervision

of the Almighty God is a sure way to enjoying uninterrupted marital bliss. Barr. Otuaro, challenged them to uphold unconditional

love and shun other things that will not glorify God in their lives.

He described the groom as a man with all the qualities

that could make a successful

marriage and assured

them of his prayers at all times.

The marriage was earlier consummated in the Ijaw native law and custom during

which the groom paid the bride prize before parental

prayers were offered for them.

The couple, Hon. and Mrs. Kosin later danced out to appreciate guests that graced the occasion. The celebrants cut their cake, fed each other and danced to the admiration of all.

The groom, Hon. Kosin who could not hide his joy translated his appreciation through Izon songs.

The traditional marriage

was attended by eminent

dignitaries from Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States, including Hon. Steve Eruotor and other government

functionaries of Delta State.