Fulani Herdsmen’s Killings: Oruarivie Abraka Leader Seeks FG’s Intervention

BY ANTHONY ARUGBA/ABRAKA

FOLLOWING the incessant attacks by suspected Hausa/Fulani herdsmen, which have led to the death of some indigenes of Oruarivie-Abraka kingdom, the President-General, Oruarivie-Abraka kingdom, Chief (Dr.) Tedwins Emudainohwo, has called on the Federal Government to put an end to the killings of its indigenes in order to uphold the safety of lives and property.

He also said that all Hausa/Fulani herdsmen should vacate Ovre R’ Oruarivie-Abraka farmland and the kingdom with immediate effect as the kingdom would no longer tolerate what he described as the “despicable acts of unwarranted killing of our kinsmen, raping of our women, destruction of our crops and farmland by Hausa/Fulani herdsmen, and also of the spate of armed robbery incidence committed by them.’’

Tedwins, who stated this during a press conference in Abraka, noted that the call became necessary following the consistent killings of indigenes of the kingdom, which has rendered many orphans.

“We demand these basic responsibilities (protection of life and property) on behalf of our people, because, farming is the only means of livelihood of our people, who are mainly subsistent farmers. Presently, the farming situation is at a standstill as a result of the persistent fear and likelihood of death of our farmers should they venture to go into their own farms. God forbid that we should continue to be terrorised and made to suffer such abominable acts in our own land of birth.’’

On the issue that the number of herdsmen are minimal and are living in peace with Abraka people, Tedwins said,’’ These Fulani herdsmen have been killing our people since 2012, and tell me if that meant that they are minimal in number, and living in our Ovre R’ Oruarivie temporally? And considering the number of maiming, killings, rape and destruction of crops and farmlands visited on us by these AK47- armed Hausa/Fulani herdsmen, would anyone conclude that the herdsmen are living peacefully with Oruarivie-Abraka communities?”

He maintained that the kingdom expected the police to visit the Ovre R’ Oruarivie-Abraka and see for themselves, the level of insecurity that its people are currently experiencing in the area, rather than allegedly disclose information that is not verifiable.

The President-General also disclosed that Ovre R’ Oruarivie-Abraka kingdom has become the ‘ Sambisa Forest’ of Delta State, adding that information at its disposal indicated that 95 per cent of marauding and murderous AK47-wielding herdsmen are now concentrated and camped in Ovre R’ Oruarivie-Abraka, across the River Ethiope, from where they not only launch attacks on its people and neighbouring communities, but also allegedly plan and implement their kidnapping and armed robbery operations.

He called for an end to the evil trend, the Oruarivie-Abraka kingdom