GFA Admits Error In Referee Ban

THE Ghana Football Association’s Match Review Panel

(MRP) has admitted making an error in communicating

a punishment on Premier League referee Justice

Adu Poku.

The GFA Executive Committee had approved the MRP’s

recommendation to restrain the young referee for his

award of a “very bad penalty” to WAFA SC when they

hosted Tema Youth in a Matchday 6 fixture.

Referee Justice Adu Poku, after the decision to suspend

him from the remaining games of the Premier League,

bemoaned the severity of the punishment.

He said: “After watching the tape again before the panel,

I realised making a wrong call and admitted it…”

“I intend to appeal this decision. I feel it is too harsh on

me; it is like killing a butterfly with an AK47. This is my first

mistake in three years as a Premier League referee.”

Fast-forward one week, the Ghana FA’s MRP has backtracked

on the suspension saying the season ban was

“done in error.”

“The MRP indicated in its review that the referee should

be suspended for the rest of the first round of the 2016/17

Ghana Premier League season.”

Consequently, in line with Article 97 of the Disciplinary

Code of the GFA, which states inter alia “A deciding body

may at any time rectify any mistakes in calculation or any

other obvious error detected later.”

“The Executive Committee hereby upholds that you are

suspended for the rest of the First Round of the 2016/17

Ghana Premier League instead of the earlier suspension

directed,” a statement from the Ghana FA said.